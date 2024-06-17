Finance Business Partner, New Markets
2024-06-17
Atos
Join a growing company with a strong purpose
At Atos Medical, we have a diverse culture built on purpose, pride and sustainable growth. We believe that an open work environment, challenging roles and development opportunities all contribute to strong employee engagement.
We are now looking for a Finance Business Partner for one of our fastest growing regions in Atos, New Markets, to join us in our headquarters in Malmö. New Markets comprises of both subsidiaries, hybrid markets and distributor markets. Do you thrive working in an international environment? Do you enjoy working in a global organization with a multitude of stakeholders across many countries? And are you ready to challenge yourself, roll up your sleeves and support the daily tasks of the business with focus on financial reporting, performance management, forecasting and business planning? Then this might be just your next stop in your career!
About the role
In this role your main responsibility will be to drive the finance agenda for region New Markets in Atos Medical. You will play an important part in building great relationships across the region and making sure that we have strong collaboration and transparency in the financial reporting towards Atos HQ and Coloplast. The role will act as the Finance Business Partner for New Markets which includes Japan, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Canada, China as well as hybrid and distributor markets. As you start your new job, you can expect a steep learning curve as you settle into our data-based set-up and processes where you will provide high-quality financial and performance insights, while at the same time ensuring adherence to good accounting practices. The role reports to SVP Finance with a dotted line to SVP New Markets and is part of the global finance leadership team plus the New Markets Leadership team.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Act as main sparring partner to the SVP New Markets but also to the local MDs and finance managers within the region
* Understand the market dynamics for each country and identify the right KPIs to drive profitable growth
* Support the region in the month-, quarter- and year-end closing and ensure the reporting packages is of high quality towards Atos HQ
* Keep high level of integrity and ensure alignment with best practice and adherence to the existing accounting standards
* Drive the regional performance management agenda and secure commitment to the short-, mid- and long-term local targets
* Prepare the performance review package and participate in the performance reviews with the Atos leadership team
* Lead the preparation of the annual business plan and quarterly forecast process
* Support in ensuring a good and transparent dialogue and collaboration with Coloplast in the region
* Act as an ambassador between the global and local management teams
* Prepare and maintain the regional investment case overview
* Participate in or drive projects supporting the New Markets agenda
Qualifications & Experience
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a strong financial background and a solid business acumen with an eye for detail but also an ability to apply the "helicopter" perspective. Learning on the go, you thrive in a team where we collaborate to get things done but at the same time, you are not afraid to take the lead and work independently. We also expect that you are opinionated and that you are ready to share your perspectives and views with key stakeholders including the Atos leadership team. Moreover, we imagine that you:
* Have a Masters degree in Finance, Business or similar
* Have a minimum of 2-4 years of experience from a global company working with stakeholders from a number of countries and functions
* Have personal drive and an eagerness to learn, and see this role as a career accelerator
* Thrive in a team environment but are also able to work independently with high level of integrity
* Speak and write English fluently
About you
You are a pragmatic and result-driven person who thrives in a fast-paced growth environment. We believe in teamwork and inclusion, and so do you! You like structure, and where there is a lack of it you make sure to implement it. You will be meeting a lot of different stakeholders in this position so excellent communication and coordination are important factors.
Since you are working in the financial field we don't have to tell you that you need to have a proactive way of working and a high attention to detail. You are also open to change and new ways of working and you are able to get the organization with you on this journey as we continue our integration activities with Coloplast.
Does this sound like the perfect challenge for you? Please send your application today, applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
