Finance Business Partner
2024-07-10
ROLE SUMMARY
The Finance Business Partner will be instrumental in designing and implementing processes around project related funding and spend monitoring for Visa Nordics & Baltics.
The cluster is running multiple projects in parallel, involving clients, on constantly changing timelines, requiring finance support to correctly forecast p&l impacts as well as detailed understanding of the projects to ensure correct accounting treatment.
KEY WORK OUTPUTS AND ACCOUNTABILITIES
Produce the budget and expenses related to the project spend for the N&B region
Build reconciliation reporting for projects on a monthly basis for Actual vs Budget
Develop initiative based expenses report, including establishing the process of communicating the results to budget owners
Develop process on funds forecasting, billing & controlling the actuals
Establish a system enabling effective tracking of spend and funding across fiscal years
Implement a process for tracking and supporting client related spend
Develop standard contracts
Clearly & proactively define tax implications of initiatives in collaboration with Visa Tax Teams & Tax Consultants, guide purchasing business units accordingly
Automate all tracking and reporting of project activities
HOW FACTORS
Collaborative, diplomatic, and flexible, with excellent presentation skills, including strong oral and writing capabilities
Proactive approach of handling issues
Attention to detail without losing focus of the big picture
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE
Excellent analytical, organizational, prioritization and multi-tasking skills, with demonstrated intellectual and analytical rigor
Proactive approach, attention to detail and keen sense for accuracy
Excellent communication, written and interpersonal skills and ability to clearly communicate results with multiple stakeholders
Previous management support experience
Good planning and prioritising skills
Advanced level of Excel and PowerPoint
Excellent command in English
