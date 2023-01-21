Finance Business Partner
2023-01-21
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Finance Business Partner to Service business
Are you a dedicated and customer-oriented controller who would like to support a dynamic and growing business in the green transformation segment? Would you like being part of an engaged controlling team supporting a global service business? If so, NKT may have the ideal opportunity for you!
To support further growth in the successful Swedish Service business, we are looking for a finance business partner to join our Service Finance team in Karlskrona.
Are you strong in performance management and communication?
As Finance Business Partner in Karlskrona you will be an important part of the global Service Finance team, with main focus on finance business partnering support to the local Swedish Service team.
Main areas of responsibility:
* Be a trusted finance business partner to local Service management team
* Drive performance and increase financial understanding, cost awareness and accountability in Service team by preparing and providing proactive financial analysis and insights and by challenging the business on relevant finance topics
* Responsible for local P&L and balance sheet (including monthly closings and financial reviews)
* Lead local budget- and forecast process
* Overall responsibility for performance management of projects, tenders and investments
* Support Head of Service Finance with reporting and preparation of presentation material
* Drive continuous improvements of financial processes and tools/templates
To be successful in this role you need hands-on mentality and strong communication skills. You need to show predictability and high quality in deliverables. Proactivity, flexibility and accountability is required, as well as strong analytical skills. Finally, this networking role demands a high level of individual leadership as well as customer focus and collaboration skills.
You are a team player who likes working in an unpredictable environment
The position offers an international context and some travelling is part of the position. Additionally, you have business acumen, a business partner mindset and you bring experience in business analysis and planning.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* University degree in economics
* Minimum of five years of professional work experience in adequate role(s)
* Skills in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint) and with general IT acumen
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* Knowledge in larger ERP-systems
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest January 31st, 2023. Selection will be made continuously.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Head of Service Finance Lotta Bergman, lotta.bergman@nkt.com
or +46 725 70 20 40 or Recruiter, HR Business Partner, Annika Svensson, annika.svensson@nkt.com
. Note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Welcome with your application!
