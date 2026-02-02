Finance Business Partner - VLC
2026-02-02
We are looking for a Finance Business Partner for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 12-month limited contract to begin with.
Description of the assignment
We are seeking a highly driven Finance Business Partner to support our client's Vehicle Line Center, with responsibility for both Operational Controlling and Program Controlling. In this role, you will partner closely with the SVP Vehicle Line Center, providing financial insights, driving decision-making, and ensuring strong governance over program spend and operational activities.
You will play a key role in our planning and forecasting processes, perform proactive financial analyses, and secure that purchase requests and supplier invoices follow internal guidelines and program budgets.
This is an excellent opportunity for a finance professional who thrives in a dynamic environment and wants to work close to product development, vehicle programs, and cross-functional leadership teams.
Business Partnering
Act as the primary financial partner to the SVP Vehicle Line Center and the leadership team.
Provide clear, actionable financial insights to support strategic and operational decisions.
Challenge assumptions, identify risks and opportunities, and proactively drive financial performance.
Operational Controlling
Lead the monthly financial closing process for the Vehicle Line Center, including variance analysis and performance reviews.
Support OPEX tracking.
Monitor operational KPIs and drive actions to meet financial targets.
Ensure compliance with financial policies and internal controls.
Program Controlling
Manage program budgets, forecasts, and long-term financial plans for line-specific vehicle projects.
Monitor project spend, burn rate, and forecast accuracy; highlight deviations and corrective measures..
Ensure financial alignment between engineering functions, procurement, and program management.
Governance & Approval Responsibilities
Review and approve purchase requests (PRs) and invoices, ensuring alignment with program budgets, contracts, and internal guidelines.
Maintain financial transparency across the program lifecycle.
Planning & Forecasting
Lead annual budget processes and recurring forecast cycles for both operational and program areas.
Consolidate financial plans, evaluate assumptions, and prepare presentations for senior management.
Ensure accuracy and reliability of financial outlooks.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance or Accounting
2-5+ years of relevant finance experience depending on seniority
Personal attributes
Business-oriented mindset with the ability to challenge and influence.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Proactive, structured, and capable of delivering under tight deadlines.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, innovative environment.
IT/SW requirements
SAP S/4 Hana
Excel
Power BI
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start ASAP, 12-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
