Finance Assistant
Consilium Safety Group AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Consilium Safety Group AB i Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team as a Finance Assistant!
About Us:
Consilium Safety Group leads the way in providing fire, flame, and gas safety technologies across the marine, energy, transport, and building sectors. With a legacy dating back to 1912, we've grown into an international powerhouse, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with over 55 offices worldwide. Driven by innovation and a commitment to protecting lives and the planet, we're on a journey to shape the future of safety technology, aiming to become #1 in Safety Tech.
The Role:
As a Finance Assistant at Consilium Safety Group, you'll play a crucial role in our finance team at our Gothenburg headquarters. You'll be responsible for delivering reliable financial information, managing accounts receivable with precision and adherence to best practices, and supporting various functions within the company.
Your Responsibilities:
Independently manage payments, claims, and reminder processes.
Drive improvement initiatives for accounts receivable, focusing on quality.
Administer and book issued bank guarantees.
Perform account reconciliation and intercompany invoicing.
Manage reconciliation of group transactions.
Oversee communication in the finance function's shared mailbox.
Ensure compliance with internal control standards and perform credit report assessments.
Who Are We Looking For?
We're seeking a candidate with:
Post-secondary education in economics or a related field.
Experience in accounting and accounts receivable.
Strong Excel skills.
Excellent written and spoken English.
As a person we hope you are:
Structured, organized approach - Your attention to detail ensures excellence.
Self-driven, proactive attitude - You lead with initiative.
High integrity, ethical standards - Your values set you apart.
Ownership mentality - You drive tasks to success.
Excellent communication, cooperation - Your collaboration ensures success.
How to Apply:
If you're ready to take on this exciting opportunity and meet the qualifications and attributes we're looking for, we invite you to apply for the position of Finance Assistant at Consilium Safety Group. Please submit your resume and cover letter, showcasing your relevant experience and why you'd be a perfect fit for our team. We're eager to hear from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Consilium Safety Group AB
(org.nr 556519-2134), http://consiliumsafety.com Arbetsplats
Consilium Safety Kontakt
Katarina Wanderydz katarina.wanderydz@consiliumsafety.com Jobbnummer
8694530