Would you like to read this ad in Swedish? Click here: Ekonomiassistent (https://careers.amuse.io/jobs/3396283-ekonomiassistent/4d1f80e2-f906-43cc-93ed-5880dc2d9aed)
Role Description
We are now looking for a dedicated, detail-oriented, and driven Finance Assistant with royalty responsibility who wants to join our team and embark on an exciting career journey within a growing finance team in an exciting industry. As our Finance Assistant, you will contribute to Amuse's success in the music industry by administrating/supporting various financial transactions, from payments and reconciliations to managing royalties and royalty partners, with a focus on accounts payable. You will gain a holistic insight into all aspects of a finance department in the digital music business and assist where needed.
We seek someone passionate about finance and numbers, has an eye for detail, and thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. We also see that you work well independently and in a team, and possess strong communication skills. If you also share our passion for music, that's a big plus!
Responsibilities:
Assist the finance manager in general tasks for a finance department.
Reviewing and coding invoices.
Manage invoice documentation.
Quality assurance and development of procedures.
Responsible for accounts payable and point of contact for the organization regarding invoices.
Account reconciliations.
Support during monthly and quarterly closings and the year-end closing process.
Ensure timely bank payments.
Qualities and skills you possess:
Bachelor's degree in finance, music management, or previous experience in a relevant finance role.
Good knowledge of Office Suite & Microsoft Excel.
Previous experience with Netsuite or similar accounting systems is advantageous.
Previous experience with SQL is advantageous.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Practical information:
• Scope: Finance Assistant, Full-time and Permanent.
• Team: Finance.
• Reports to: CFO.
• Location: Stockholm.
