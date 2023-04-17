Finance Assistant
Kedali is the world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium batteries. Our headquarters is in Shenzhen and we have subsidiaries in both China and Europe.
Kedali Sweden is now looking for a finance assistant to strengthen our team in Skellefteå!
Key responsibilities:
Bookkeeping day-to-day transactions, including accounts payables, accounts receivables, inventories, fixed assets and reimbursements, and assisting in preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports
Sorting supplier invoices, matching the suppliers' invoices with procurement requests, and proceeding with the payments in compliance with Group policies and procedures
Closely collaborating with stakeholders like Group Accounting at Headquarters, Supply Chain and Warehouses
Producing remittance worksheets from ERP system, as well as weekly or monthly treasury payment forecasts for Headquarters
Registration of bank payments and bank accounts reconciliation
Balance sheet reconciliation, provisions, general ledge maintenance, participating in monthly and quarterly closing activities and reporting
Assisting in budget and forecast process
Assisting in monthly co- physical inventory with Supply Chain
Any other relevant ad-hoc duties in support of finance team
Requirements:
University degree in accounting, finance or equivalent
Have basic knowledge of accounting, bookkeeping, Swedish accounting standards and tax regulations
Excellent Excel skills, and an aptitude for numbers
You have a good ability to adapt your communication to reach effective solutions through collaboration
You are fluent in English and Chinese both written and verbal, as the company language is English, and you report to Headquarters in Chinese; Swedish is a huge plus
