Finance Analyst | Philip Morris | Stockholm

2024-02-27
At Jefferson Wells, we are actively seeking a Financial Analyst for Philip Morris in Stockholm! If you are passionate about delving deep into data analysis, crafting impactful reports, and collaborating with diverse teams to derive valuable business insights, then this role is tailored for you. Your application is warmly welcomed today!
Location: Stockholm
Start: As soon as possible
Duration: A minimum of 6 months, with excellent chances for extension
Job description
In this role, you'll be at the forefront, supporting and managing various reports, predominantly Power BI-based, and actively contributing to the creation of innovative solutions. Your daily tasks will include:
* Skillfully collect and organize data from diverse sources.
* Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and completeness.
* Transform raw data into actionable insights, driving informed decision-making.
* Craft visually compelling reports and dashboards using tools like Excel and Power BI.
* Collaborate cross-functionally to enhance and streamline business processes.
* Understand intricacies of business requirements and processes.
* Propose automated solutions to boost efficiency and profitability.
* Meticulously document designs, requirements, and user manuals.
Requirements
To excel in this role, we believe that you should have a robust analytical skillset for deriving meaningful insights, familiarity with BI technologies, and crucial expertise in Power BI, including dataflows, datasets, and data visualization. Proficiency in data modeling, proven experience in data manipulation, and meticulous attention to detail are essential. You should also possess a systematic problem-solving approach, effective communication skills to translate complex findings, and expertise in project management.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, Purchasing, Communication, Marketing and Human Resources. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
