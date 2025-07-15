Finance Analyst
The Finance Analyst is providing support to the Finance Director, overseeing the regional financial performance of the CBRE GWS Enterprise division, including accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis and reporting. The role is working closely with the Operations Account Management in a matrix organization and will be responsible for monitoring and supporting the accuracy and efficiency of the financial management of the business and its key drivers.
Your responsibilities:
Service Delivery
* Overseeing the service delivery of the client accounting activities managed by the shared service centers
* Measure performance against SLA's & KPIs
* Ensure service issues are quickly identified and improvement plans are in place
* Drive process standardization & optimization opportunities
* Input into monthly Service Review Meetings to monitor the service provided by the shared service center, highlight any issues that arise
Business Partnering
* Act as a business partner to the Enterprise client teams and Operations, providing insight into the financial implications of business decisions
* Support Finance Director to promote strong governance and internal controls for finance
* processes in the region
* Support operations and various business functions with their ad-hoc requests
* Being the finance lead providing support to client accounts during transition / mobilization / de?mobilisation across the region
Reporting, Budgets & Forecasting
* Monitor and support activities such as month end closing, audit queries, SOX, reporting and forecasting/budgeting for the Enterprise business, ensuring company policies and procedures are adhered to
* Collaborate with in-country contract support staff to ensure billing, receipting, PO set up and financial metrics are carried out to a best-in-class standard
* Responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the balance sheet, including but not limited to balance sheet reconciliations, aged debt, aged UBR, invoice pool, unreceipted PO's etc.
* Become a system champion and use their knowledge to exploit the systems for country benefit
* Identify opportunities for improvements and cost savings and grow new business/revenue streams
* Support implementation of various financial projects
* Actively involved in working capital management and WCP
* Monitor and manage financial risks and opportunities.
Your qualifications:
* Qualified / part-qualified accountant or equivalent certification
* Strong analysis, presentation, and communication skills to build relationships with a variety of stakeholders
* Strong MS Office skills, especially excel skills, with the ability to create sophisticated working schedules to improve work efficiency.
* Proven experience of analyzing large data sets, identifying key trends, and communicating findings to senior leadership
* Experienced in regular use of financial systems
* International or EMEA experience with the ability to communicate and influence teams across the region
* Strong organizational skills, with the ability to multi-task, effectively manage and prioritise activities
Self-starter who proactively seeks to improve existing controls and streamline processes both from a tactical short-term viewpoint, and from a strategic long-term perspective
