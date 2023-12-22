Finance Administrator; Malmö/Hyllie
2023-12-22
Ikano Bank AB (publ) is looking for Finance Administrators within Payment.
You will be a part of a professional and engaged team working in an international environment ensuring the quality of Payment transformation. You will be reporting to Payment Team Manager. The positions can be offered as a temporary for 8-12 months with chances for permanent employment.
Key responsibilities
The Payment Team performs the booking of incoming and outgoing payments.
The main responsibilities in this role are:
• Book manual incoming and outgoing payments
• Book incoming and outgoing payment files
• Handle incoming questions in the team's mailboxes
• Investigate unclear payments
• Participate in the month end closings
• Perform daily and monthly reconciliations
• Process payments
• To be able to perform our tasks we need to work in many different systems.
• We have many stakeholders in different countries and departments within Ikano Bank. We are in daily contact with partners, customer support teams, collection teams, accounting team, AML representatives, Financial Crime Team etc. We need therefore to be strong and clear in our communication skills.
• We must also have great attention both to operational risk, AML, financial compliance etc. We all contribute with continuous improvements when it comes to compliance, risk awareness, efficiency and digitalization.
We offer you
Operating at the center payments, you will have an active role in the daily work and create a great foundation for further development. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.
You will be the natural go-to person related to your responsibilities.
Are you the one for Ikano?
With broad understanding of the foundations of banking/Payments and with a background in a similar position/area you need to know and show:
• Degree in accounting / finance / economics
• Leadership skills
• Minimum 2-year experience in Bank/Payments
• Experience and understanding and knowledge in Payments and clearing/settlement
• Drive to improve the daily work
• Open minded and enthusiastic
• Excellent Team player with ability to collaborate closely with all parts of the bank to deliver results
• Well organized and able to prioritize and work effectively under pressure
• Fluent in English
Join us now - together we will find a better way
You will be part of Ikano Bank, where we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity, and long-term focus. A unique chance for greater responsibility and future opportunities. Let's achieve great things together.
Please apply at the latest 2024-01-15. The position may be filled before this date. More information can be given by Selda Abdullah, Team Manager Payment, through email selda.abdullah@ikano.se
and Adelisa Crnovrsanin. Team Manager Payment, through email adelisa.crnovrsanin@ikano.se
About us
Ikano Bank offers simple and attractive savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for corporate customers. Ikano Bank has a presence in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany, and Austria. Ikano Bank is part of the Ikano Group, an international group of companies active within banking, real estate, production, insurance, data analytics and retail, who owns 51% of the Bank. Ingka Group, a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 378 IKEA stores in 31 countries, owns the remaining 49% of Ikano Bank. At Ikano, our vision is to create possibilities for better living. We do this by working together to create simple and meaningful solutions based on fair terms that bring value to our customers. Ikano Group was established in 1988 and is owned by the Kamprad family. Find out more about us on Ikano Group - https://group.ikano Ersättning
