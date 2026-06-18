Finance Administrator
Harald Pihl Aktiebolag / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Täby Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Täby
2026-06-18
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Welcome to HARALD PIHL – where metals meet people, and curiosity meets craftsmanship.
We're a family-owned company with over 110 years of history, but our mindset is anything but old-fashioned.
Here, professionalism goes hand in hand with warmth, teamwork and a healthy dose of positive energy.
We believe in being curious, solution-oriented and honest in everything we do – and we're proud of the culture we build together, across borders, roles and locations.
If you enjoy taking responsibility, making things better than they were yesterday, and being part of a company that truly cares about both results and people, you might feel right at home with us.
About the role
We are now looking for a Finance Administrator to join our Finance team.
This is a broad and hands-on role where you will work with core accounting processes and daily financial operations. You will collaborate closely with colleagues across the organization, as Finance supports all parts of the business.
The role offers a mix of routine tasks and continuous improvement, where structure, accuracy and initiative are key. You will report to the Global Finance Director and be part of a team where responsibility is encouraged and ideas are welcomed.
Your mission is to ensure that our financial processes run smoothly, accurately and in line with our internal standards and deadlines – while also contributing to improvements over time.
What you'll do
Your responsibilities will include, among others:
Processing and registering supplier invoices and managing incoming invoice flows
Matching invoices with purchase orders and verifying accuracy before payment
Managing accounts payable and receivable and following up on balances
Supporting payment processes, planning and reconciliations
Performing ongoing bookkeeping and financial transactions
Carrying out monthly balance sheet reconciliations
Supporting the preparation of financial reports, budgets and month-end closing activities
Maintaining and updating financial data and supplier information in relevant systems
Assisting with VAT reporting and other finance-related tasks
Identifying improvements and contributing to more efficient financial processes
Over time, the role may evolve as our business grows and our financial processes develop.
Who we're looking for
Required experience & knowledge
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting or similar
Good understanding of accounting principles and financial processes
Experience working with Microsoft Office and ERP systems
Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken
Nice to have
Experience working in a finance department
Experience with Monitor ERP
Experience working with accounts payable/receivable and reconciliations
Experience from a similar industry
Personal competencies
We believe how you work is just as important as what you know. For this role, we value that you are:
Structured – you enjoy working with processes, routines and recurring tasks, and contribute to making them even more efficient over time
Collaborative – you support the team and contribute to shared goals across the organization
Results-oriented – you focus on delivering what matters, on time and with quality
Self-driven – you take responsibility for your work, prioritize effectively and act on improvement opportunities
What it's like to work with us
You'll be part of a finance team where collaboration is close and the structure is relatively flat – your ideas and input are valued, and you're encouraged to take ownership of your role.
The role comes with a fast pace, where being structured and organized helps you succeed. At the same time, you'll have the opportunity to grow, develop and shape how we work moving forward.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Harald Pihl Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556064-1986), https://www.haraldpihl.com/
Mätslingan 19 Hus 2 (visa karta
)
187 66 TÄBY Arbetsplats
Pihl AB, Harald Jobbnummer
9969753