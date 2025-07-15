Finance Administrator
European Spallation Source Eric / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Lund Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Lund
2025-07-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a super-computing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation, and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and shape the future of science with us!
We are now looking to appoint a Finance Administrator for the Finance group.
About the role
The Finance & Business Control Division maintains and supports ESS' fiscal responsibilities through accounting, controlling, and financial compliance. We provide financial oversight and business controlling services to ESS. We cover accounting, VAT, re-imbursements, Member contributions, financing, cash flow, financial reporting, analyses, monitoring, business planning, and large insurances.
As Finance Administrator for accounts payable your main area of work will be to support the Finance Group with the processing of invoices in complience with financial policies and procedures. This includes taking care of mails from our suppliers, registration of invoices, following up on statements and payments to make sure invoices are paid in time. In addition, you will work on consolidating databases. In addition to your regular responsibilities, you will support the finance team with other processes. We see significant potential to further develop the scope of this role.
This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you
The ideal candidate holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Business, or Economics and possesses a solid understanding of Swedish accounting standards. Prior experience in accounts payable is highly desirable.
We highly value personality and attitude and are looking for a genuine team player. The right candidate is sociable, with excellent communication skills, and thrives when collaborating with a diverse group of colleagues in an international environment.
The role requires someone who is a quick learner, driven, and eager to develop and master new skills. To succeed, you must be committed and thorough, as well as have a flexible mindset and the ability to prioritize. You demonstrate strong initiative in your work and is never afraid to ask questions when faced with challenges. With a high service-oriented attitude, you ensure that every interaction is handled with care and professionalism.
Fluency in both written and spoken English is required, and proficiency in Swedish is also essential.
We offer
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary. You can learn more about the exciting benefits of working at ESS on our careers webpage.
Start date: September 2025, or as soon as possible by mutual agreement.
To apply
If you see yourself in what we are looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. The last day to apply is 6 August, 2025.
Please be advised that, due to the summer holiday period, response times to any inquiries will be slightly delayed.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles require additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process in general, please follow this link: Careers | ESS
We have made our media choice regarding recruitments and kindly decline contact with media sellers. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9428940