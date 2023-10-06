Finance Administrator
2023-10-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arrowhead Game Studios AB i Stockholm
About us
Each team member at Arrowhead is passionate about making an incredible effort to create great video games. To achieve this, we believe it is important to have dedicated, friendly, and helpful people around you. The Finance Administrator at Arrowhead supports the studio by managing and developing administrative routines within Finance and reports directly to the CFO.
If you are passionate about finance, have a keen eye for detail, and want to be part of a dynamic and exciting environment, then Arrowhead is the place for you.
Job Summary
As a Finance Administrator at Arrowhead, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the financial health and efficiency of our organization. You will be responsible for a range of financial and administrative tasks, including managing accounts payable and receivable, reconciling financial statements, and assisting in budget preparation. Your meticulous attention to detail and ability to work with financial software and tools will contribute to the smooth operation of our finance department.
Your Contribution
As a Finance Administrator, your main tasks and responsibilities are;
• Facilitating the daily finance work at the studio
• Handling all accounting/bookkeeping on our side of the company
• Identifying and correcting miscalculations and financial discrepancies
• Controlling of the studio finances
• Analyzing financial data based on KPI's
• Creating monthly financial and FTE reports
• Supporting in the budget process for the organisation
• Developing and implementing better practices and procedures in the finance department
Our Requirements
Do you see yourself in the following;
• Bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, or related field preferred
• Proven experience as a Finance Administrator, Finance Assistant, or similar role
• Proficiency in financial software and tools, such as Excel, Google Sheet, or similar
• Strong numerical and analytical skills
• Excellent attention to detail and accuracy
• Effective communicator, both verbally and written (Swedish & English)
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Knowledge of financial regulations and compliance standards
• Problem-solving abilities and a proactive approach to tasks
Practical information
Scope: Full-time: 40 hours per week.
We offer a permanent position and for the right candidate we offer relocation aid.
Location: Stockholm
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you! We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
