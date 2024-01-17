Finance admin to Toca Boca!
2024-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Are you interested in being part of a creative and dynamic environment where playfulness and ambition shape each day? We are currently seeking a Finance Administrator to support Toca Boca and its sister studios in their ongoing growth!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As Finance Administrator for Toca Boca and its sister studios you will support fun, playful and ambitious organizations. As the group is growing, so is the need for administrative support.
On a day to day basis you will handle administrative finance duties, while continuously working to improve and shape processes within your area. This is the core of the job and needs to be handled with efficiency and accuracy. It's a role with many touchpoints as you'll be liaising with stakeholders across studios and business areas.
You're expected to take on projects and additional areas of responsibility as you grow into the role. The right person will be able to make a real impact in an area that's key to the day-to-day running of our business. The role can grow in different directions depending on strengths and areas of interest - controlling, project management or accounting.
Words from Toca Boca: "We offer a dynamic work environment where your role can evolve in different directions depending on your strengths and interests - controlling, project management, or accounting. Do you want to be part of making a real impact in a central part of our daily operations? Submit your application now and become a part of our team!"
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Handle incoming invoices (Receive registration, validation, cost registration and payment)
• Contract administration (Sending out for signing and archiving)
• Expense report handling (first line support and archiving)
• Purchase request administration
• Vendor administration
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Great skills in Excel/Google Sheets (Pivot, Vlookup, If-statements)
• Translate to English: At least 1-2 years of previous work experience in this or a similar role
• Good skills in Google Workspace (drive, email and calendar handling)
• Knowlage in Jira
• Basic accounting knowlage
• Knowlage in SAP or other ERP system
• Excellent communication skills in English, spoken and written. Basic knowledge of Swedish
It is meritorious if you have
• Formal education in accounting or other relevant finance area
• Experience from working in or with a North American company
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in this role, you need effective communication and relationship-building skills across diverse business areas. A proactive approach, balancing autonomy with a willingness to seek guidance when needed, is crucial. Attention to detail and a keen eye for accuracy are essential traits. Additionally, a curious mindset, coupled with the ability to identify improvement opportunities and propose alternative solutions, is key for success in this dynamic role.
Our recruitment process
