Field Service Technician Electrical Power

Create a better tomorrow with us!
We believe that technology provides the solutions for the greatest challenges of our time. Technology is made by people - it's up to us to lead the change and create an impact. This is how we give innovation a meaning and this is #TechnologyWithPurpose.
Are you ready for an opportunity of a lifetime?
About the role
In the role of service technician, you will together with your skilled colleagues work with our electric power service towards our customers. You will work with both maintenance and urgent service matters on low and medium voltage switchgear as well as relay protection and control equipment. You will also work with commissioning and maintenance of vehicle chargers where we have an exciting growing market.
You will primarily perform electromechanical work within both new and older air-insulated, and gas-insulated switchgear as well as associated relay protection and control equipment. You will provide technical support to our customers and perform troubleshooting and preventive maintenance on switchgear.
For this position you can be located anywhere in Sweden since our customers are located all over the country. The role includes a large amount of travel, approximately 5-10 overnight stays each month depending on where you are located.
What 's in it for you?
* Flexible ways of working to encourage a work-life balance.
* Global career opportunities.
* Individual development opportunities.
* Inclusive culture where you are welcomed to be yourself.
* Company car.
* Wellness grant.
Who are we looking for?
To thrive and fit in the role you enjoy working in a flexible and challenging role with a national scope where visiting customers on all different locations is a motivation. You enjoy working in a team but also individually where you are used to have a lot of responsibility and plan your own work.
Providing world-class service and solving complex problems are something that motivates you. You have a great interest in technology and solutions which has provided extensive knowledge and experience within electric power.
We believe you have/are:
* Solid experience in electrical power where you worked with low and medium voltage switchgear and relay protection.
* Good knowledge of different types of electrical power plants
* Good understanding of how electrical installations are carried out and you can read circuit diagrams.
* Held a role where you worked with switchgear and/or relay protection and control equipment.
* Experience in providing high-voltage equipment service and transformers is meritorious.
* Technical education at least high school level or equivalent knowledge
* Motivated, efficient and take responsibility for driving your area of responsibility and tasks on your own, while enjoying working with other colleagues to develop the work of the team.
* Strong communication and organizational skills.
* A driving license.
* Fluent in Swedish.
Are you up for the challenge?
Apply already today, we will be interviewing continuously. We are looking forward to receiving your online application latest by 28th of May. For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager, Björn Mattsson, e-mail: bjorn.mattsson@siemens.com
and for questions regarding the recruitment process contact Talent Acquisition Partner Erik Ekholm, e-mail: erik.ekholm@siemens.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Who are we?
Siemens is a focused technology company, pioneering intelligent solutions that transform the everyday in manufacturing, grids, buildings, and transportation. Our technology addresses real problems that affect the future of humanity: climate change, secure power, urbanization, and an aging population. With a cooperation presence in more than 190 countries, we make a truly global
