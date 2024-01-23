Field Service Technician
Uniflex Sverige AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Västerås
2024-01-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Uniflex Sverige AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of an exciting and growing industry? Our client Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB is expanding their team and is now looking for a Field Service Technician positioned in Västerås.Publiceringsdatum2024-01-23Om tjänsten
Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB, part of Wabtec Corporation, is a system supplier to the international railway industry. The company was founded over 100 years ago and is one of the leading actors in the Nordic railway market. Wabtec Faiveley Nordic deliver different types of systems like brake systems, door systems, air conditioning, couplers, and electronics for the rolling stock market. The company has since several years of fine growth and the turnover is today around 700 MSEK and ca. 220 employees in Sweden. The head office, with production, is situated in Landskrona. The sales office is located in Stockholm and the service business is in Sweden and Norway. Wabtec Corporation, with over 27,000 employees in over 50 countries around the world, is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors.
The Field Service Technician will start in an experienced team in an exciting environment working with the different types of trains. The group of Field Service technicians and engineers are working closely together with our customers, and other Wabtec entities that are involved in our projects. The main goal of the Field Service Technician is to work with our support team to achieve high customer satisfaction and a reliable product.
You will start at one of our field service locations to learn and understand the system and our customers. During this time, you will work fully hands-on.
Responsibilities:
1. Assembles, overhauls, and repairs mechanical equipment and products according to engineering procedures.
2. Performs troubleshooting and testing on a system according to the Wabtec procedures.
3. Conduct tests and examinations on the new products during a commissioning or validation period.
4. Prepares reports for the performed work.
5. Maintains records, forms, logbooks, and other paperwork.
6. Ensures that the products perform their proposed functions.
7. Works closely with other departments (eg sales and Engineering) to ensure a quality product and requirements.
8. Deal with complaints made by customers, stepping in and supporting them as necessary. Escalating at the earliest opportunity as required
9. Provide on-train technical support for the engineering team.
10. Comply with company and statutory Quality, Health & Safety, Environmental, and other policies.
Skills:
1. Good knowledge of mechanical and Pneumatic systems
2. Exemplary mechanical skills.
3. Communication skills, both in verbal and written forms.
4. Have excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
5. Must be a team player.
6. Have a keen attention to detail.
7. Possess multitasking abilities and work even under pressure to meet deadlines.
8. Be flexible and adaptable in a changing environment.
Qualifications:
1. At least an associate's degree in engineering technology or in any related field.
2. Minimum of 1+ years of experience working in a mechanical environment.
3. Must be proficient with hand and power tools.
4. Must be capable of utilizing word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation software.
5. Good knowledge of MS Office packages
6. General knowledge of quality, material, and standards
7. Fluent English in speech and writing
8. Willing to travel frequently with long stays.
Experience Level: Mid-level Professional
Om verksamheten
Uniflex recruits competent personnel for practically all industries, small and large companies, in both the private and public sectors. If you have been recruited by Uniflex, you know that the process is quality assured. Our recruiters know your industry, which is why we take total responsibility for all aspects, from requirements profile to follow-up. But the most important thing is of course the result - that you are the right person in the right place.
We work with ongoing selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, submit your application as soon as possible!
Uniflex is a registered recruitment and staffing company. We are authorized by Kompetensföretagen and have quality-assured processes and routines. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "64683". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Uniflex Sverige AB
(org.nr 556637-0341), http://www.uniflex.se Kontakt
Michaela Rundquist michaela.rundquist@uniflex.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Uniflex Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8412277