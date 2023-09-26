Field Service Technician
We are always striving to offer our customers best Service Excellence. As a Field Service Technician, you will play a key role in supporting us to reach this ambitious goal by performing field service for Bystronic machines and equipment. You will operate in an open, innovative and globally active environment and with a highly committed team. As a Field Service Technician, you will report to a Service Team Lead and a Service Manager.
Responsibilities:
• Execution of service actions, installations, problem diagnosis, preventive maintenance
• Training of new and existing customers on the maintenance of our systems (Hard- and Software)
• Diagnosing of errors or technical problems and determination of proper solutions
• Sharing of information obtained from unique problems or specialized trainings with the rest of your team
• Documentation of service actions according to industry standards
• Installing and maintaining Bystronic machines at customer sites (incl. loading/unloading equipment)
• Supporting basic trouble shooting cases
• Documentation of service actions in the required case reports
• Requesting spare parts from stock and the respective delivery to the costumer
• Assisting in the consultation of sales and service offers
• Supporting the installation and operation of machines on fares and events
• Building a positive relationship with the customer
Qualifications:
• Work experience of related or similar mechanical engineering, laser cutting/ bending technology preferred.
• Having a basic understanding and knowledge of PLC/ CNC - systems and automation process?
• Fluency in English
• An engaged and courageous personality with a strong focus on customer satisfaction
• The willingness to build sustainable relationships with colleagues and supervisors based on honesty and empathy
• Ability to or willingness to learn how to work with a DMS, CRM (Microsoft Dynamics), LMS (SAP Success Factors) and Microsoft Office
• Readiness to travel 80% with approximately 120 days overnight stays
• Open to maintain a flexible schedule and work overtime or weekends if required
• Degree from a technical school, apprenticeship, college or bachelor degree in electrical or mechanical engineering or related field
• Driving license
• IPG certification on modules and feedingfibers
What we offer:
Our culture is driven by innovation, openness, and commitment to our customers, to our colleagues and to our company. We offer a wide range of responsibilities, development opportunities, the highest technology standards & innovation in the industry. We support and develop our employees to enhance their career and develop their skills & knowledge. In return to your efforts & results, we offer attractive social benefits.
