Field Service Engineer

We will open new positions in the spring of 2023. An evergreen post is a proactive way to talk to interested and qualified candidates in advance.
• **This position is a remote/field-based service position. The successful candidate must live in the assigned area within Sweden. The preferred assigned area is Trollhättan or Örebro***.
Our work at Hach ensures water quality for people around the world. Our customer partnerships, passionate experts, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions make water analysis better-faster, simpler, greener, and more informative. As a member of our team, you'll get to make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within industries from aviation to manufacturing to mining. You'll also be part of an environment that fosters career growth and professional development, with kindness at its core. And you'll be part of our mission, which drives us to develop water quality solutions that protect the health and safety of all living things.
Hach is proud to be one of Danaher's Water Quality companies. Motivated by the highest possible stakes of climate change and global health, we're working together within a rapidly digitizing industry to find innovative technologies that guarantee the safety of our water and our environment.
OUR POSITION:
From the day you start, we will ensure that you will be thoroughly trained and onboarded on our measuring instruments. Soon you will be able to start working independently. Eventually, you will be working as a specialist for some of our product lines in the field of water analysis systems. You are responsible for service, maintenance, and repairs on our instruments. And when we say service, we do mean all-in service: for some of our customers, you are fully responsible for operating all our measuring instruments on site. This covers all aspects, from cleaning to repairing.
You are working independently in the field, mainly at wastewater treatment plants but also at industrial customers. Your work area is mainly in the assigned region in Sweden.
Everything is being done to make sure that you can work as efficiently as possible in the field: there is a service support team that takes care of planning your day, materials are delivered directly in your own storage location and you will have the latest technical resources at your disposal. You will become part of an enthusiastic, informal and motivated team that supports each other in order to achieve the best results
QUALIFICATIONS:
You have knowledge in the field of electronics and electrical engineering (or equivalent).
You have a minimum of 2 years of experience in a maintenance/service position.
You have proficiency in Swedish as well as English.
You are in possession of a driving license.
You have good communication skills and excellent customer focus.
OUR OFFER:
We offer a varied, responsible and challenging job with the market leader in water analysis systems
Solid compensation package including a bonus plan, company car (also for private usage) and other benefits such as a pension plan.
