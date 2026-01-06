Field Service Engineer
Aquatech International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2026-01-06
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aquatech International AB i Boden
Description
At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and recycled water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition toward a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com.
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Field Service Engineer to work on our Project in Boden, Sweden. The Field Service Engineer will report to the Site Manager for Europe and will perform the duties described in the job description below
The ideal candidate will be able to perform commissioning, installation and operation of water/wastewater treatment systems, e.g., thermal based as brine concentrators and crystallizers, ultra filtration (UF) demineralization (DM), reverse osmosis (RO), Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), and high efficiency reverse osmosis (HERO).
Job Description:
Perform commissioning, installation and operation of water/wastewater treatment systems; construction supervision, commissioning, start-up and performance testing of proprietary/licensed systems. Perform startup, implementation and troubleshoot problems during the commissioning of water treatment systems; Including:
Prepare project schedules/plans for starting up and commissioning new implementation projects.
Prepare the client site for implementation of Aquatech's systems. Formulate/prepare/supervise conditioning the feed water to meet requirements for proper operation.
Train clients' in-house personnel on project start-up and commissioning with respect to water chemistry required for system operation, process flow diagrams, piping & instrumentation drawings and operation and control philosophy of the system.
Execute long-term system contracts for technology systems, including system maintenance; evaluate membrane performance requirements and determine the water treatment/cleaning technology for each contract.
Review and test water system implementation processes and ensure that the client will supply adequate resources for proper system operation.
Must be able to relocate near or close to Boden
Aquatech would provide all necessary PPE
Skill Requirements:
Knowledge of the engineering processes and standards required for the proper operation of water/wastewater treatment plants and technology, e.g., thermal based as brine concentrators and crystallizers, ultrafiltration (UF) ,demineralization (DM), reverse osmosis (RO), Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), and high efficiency reverse osmosis (HERO) through coursework or experience.
Perform commissioning, installation and operation of water/wastewater treatment systems
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 50 lbs, may need to climb ladders and cannot be afraid of heights, and will need
to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Involves sitting at a desk for extended periods of
time. Needs a high degree of concentration in a busy area.
Qualifications
Minimum Qualifications / Experience:
Associate/Bachelor's degree in Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/Environmental Engineering.
Two (2) or more years of experience in water treatment or related systems. Recent college graduates may also apply for a Trainee position.
Specialized knowledge of the engineering processes and standards required for the proper operation of water/wastewater treatment plants and technology through coursework or experience is preferred. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: careersatase@aquatech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aquatech International AB
(org.nr 559447-2820), https://www.aquatech.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9670236