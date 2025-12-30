Field Service Engineer
About the position
Domino is looking for a highly motivated Field Service Engineer to join Domino's Digital Printing Distribution Support Team. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring maximum uptime and performance of Domino digital printing equipment for customers, primarily in Sweden and Scandinavia, with some international travel across Europe.
Working from a home-based location in Southern Sweden and reporting to the Field Service Manager, you will collaborate closely with the Technical Support Group, Project and Installation teams, and Sales. This is a hands-on, customer-facing role suited for a self-driven service engineer who thrives in a remote working environment and enjoys meeting customers and solving complex technical challenges.
Reponsibilities
• Provide on-site and remote service for Domino digital printing equipment
• Diagnose, troubleshoot, repair, and maintain equipment in industrial environments
• Perform preventative maintenance and hardware/software upgrades
• Communicate with customers and coordinate activities at customer sites
• Maintain accurate service documentation, timesheets, and expense reports
• Support installations, demonstrations, and customer training when required
• Build strong customer relationships and promote Domino products and services
Your profile
• Solid experience in a field service or technical support role
• Strong troubleshooting skills with a structured and analytical approach
• Good general computer skills
• Knowledge of programming and experience with connected equipment is a plus
• Experience from industrial environment
• Experience within digital printing (inkjet or label printing) is a major advantage
• Engineering degree or equivalent technical background
• Customer-focused, self-motivated, and comfortable working independently
• Fluent in English and Swedish; additional languages are an advantage
• Willingness to travel and a valid driver's license
About the Organisation
Domino develops complete solutions and equipment in the field of industrial coding and product marking. The company was founded in 1978 and today has 25 subsidiaries and over 200 sales and service offices in more than 120 countries. Domino's marking systems are used in most industries for marking on many different types of materials: paper, glass, plastic, metal, rubber, food and more. The Domino system is characterized by high quality and flexibility, as well as being easy to install and adapt in production.
Read more at www.domino.se
In Sweden, Domino has about 120 employees, spread across units in Linköping, Sales and Service main office, Malmö, Manufacturing Site and service offices located across the country, which means we can reach 90% of our customers within two hours. Domino has modern premises and the working climate is characterized by a good atmosphere, lots of laughter and professionalism in the meeting with customers and partners.
Welcome to apply for a varied and developing position!
