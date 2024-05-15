Field Service Engineer
About us
OptiCept Technologies AB is a technology company that provides the food and plant industry with sustainable and climate-smart solutions that optimize biological processes. Our patented PEF and VI technology achieves increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved product quality. We aim to offer efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that contributes to a sustainable world in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.
At OptiCept Technologies, all employees contribute with knowledge, experience, and dedication. As we cover a wide range of knowledge, including electronics, automation, process engineering, biochemistry, service, logistics, quality, etc. with relatively few people, it is important that you are interested in areas other than your own and that you want to develop as a person. By understanding each other and working together, OptiCept becomes better as a company.
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a journey where we go from a small development company to a major product company. Our products, methods, knowledge, and organization are developing at a high pace and the future looks very bright. Do you want to be part of the journey? Yes!
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role located in Lund for a Field Services Engineer. The Field Services Engineer will be responsible for the installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair, and troubleshooting of OptiCept's equipment at customer sites. The Field Services Engineer will also provide technical support and customer service to ensure the proper functioning of OptiCept's equipment.
Responsibilities
Understanding our customer's manufacturing process
Come up with solutions to our customer's problems
Commissioning of installations (performance optimization and test)
Training and supporting our installation partners and distributors
Project Management of application development projects
Drive equipment requirements towards R&D
Test new designs of CEPT and VI equipment
Specify and/or develop PLC software
Support Business Development with customer process knowledge
Negotiate with and manage suppliers for installations
Qualifications
You will be traveling in Sweden and Europe (Mediterranean area) quite extensively (60-80 days per year). Trips to Asia, the US, Africa, and South America could eventually also be necessary.
You report directly to the Director of Process Engineering & Service Support and will work closely with Sales, Supply Chain & R&D as well as with our Distributors.
We are working at the forefront with breakthroughs, introducing cutting-edge technology on the market.
We have found that the most important qualifications are good basic technical knowledge and a curious mind that is willing to learn and go the extra mile.
We are looking for a person with a university degree, preferably a master's degree, in food processing, microbiology, automation, or another relevant subject.
We prefer that you have a few years of experience in food processing and are used to working directly with customers in the field, but recent graduates are also welcome to apply.
Attitude is more important than experience. No previous experience of CEPT or VI treatment is expected, you will receive training in this.
Our CEPT and VI are controlled by a Siemens PLC and is often integrated with the customer's SCADA system. Experience with PLC control is important and you can specify to developers how control and integrations should be programmed. Even better if you can program in the Siemens TiA portal.
You speak and write English at a near fluency level. Proficiency in other languages such as Spanish is meriting.
As a person, you are curious and passionate about technology, collaborative, and very well organized. You should also like to be able to lead others, internal or external resources.
Part of the work is carried out at OptiCept Technologies AB's customers or partners' facilities, why a driving license is a requirement.
Experience in Field Service, Preventive Maintenance, and Troubleshooting
Customer Service skills
Knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems
Excellent problem-solving skills
Ability to work independently and remotely
Experience in the food or plant industry is a plus
What We Offer You ...
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training.
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results.
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits.
Apply now
If you are inspired to be part of Opticept Technologies AB, please submit your CV and motivational letter in English.
Welcome with your application!
To find out more about how it is to work at Opticept Technologies AB in Lund, take a look at the following website www.opticept.com
This job posting expires on 2024-06-05
To know more about the position contact Adeel Khan at adeel.khan@opticept.se
