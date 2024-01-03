Field Service Engineer
2024-01-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to embark on a rewarding journey as a Field Service Engineer? Our client is expanding their team and are now looking for a Field Service Engineer with focus on sustainability and energy management. The company is committed to sustainability and is offering excellent learning and development prospects while pioneering the digital transformation in the energy management sector of tomorrow. The Field Service Representatives will be a pivotal contributor within their organization, working closely with customers, sales teams, colleagues, and third-party partners to install, inspect, troubleshoot, repair, and maintain equipment in diverse and dynamic environments. They are the problem-solvers, the customer-centric, and the passionate individuals we 're looking for. Is this you?
About the role:
Here 's a glimpse of what you 'll be doing:
• Performing service, installation, and repairs on customer equipment.
• Conducting Startup/Commissioning for the clients Electric Secure Power products.
• Carrying out preventive, scheduled, and unscheduled interventions.
• Analyzing and explaining report results to both customers and management.
• Testing, calibrating, checking, correcting, adjusting, and replacing components on customer products.
• Constructing and testing circuits and equipment using various tools and machines.
• Providing technical support for product service, product training, and applications, including on-site audits of customer electrical systems and equipment.
• Contributing to the development of customer processes, from delivery to delivery, through our concepts for PLC/SCADA and MES.
• Supporting serviceable equipment, including electrical switchgear, PDUs, RPPs, BMS systems, PLCs, HMIs, Drives, power monitoring equipment, protective relays, and other evolving product offerings.
• Meticulously documenting all required information for each site in a technical report.
• Adhering to safety and cybersecurity policies, practices, and procedures.
About you:
What you need for success:
• A university or higher vocational education degree in Electrical Engineering.
• Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
• 4-5 years of equivalent experience in a related field.
• Advanced PC skills, especially with the MS Office Suite.
• A valid driver 's license.
• IT knowledge encompassing general connectivity and network integration of devices.
Contact Details:
If you encounter any technical issues with the application process, please feel free to contact us at info@adecco.se
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please get in touch with the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We welcome your application!
We do not accept any applications via email.
Keywords:
Field Service Engineer, Sustainability, Energy Management, Digital Transformation, Electric Secure Power Products, Startup/Commissioning, Preventive Maintenance, Troubleshooting, Equipment Repair, Technical Support
