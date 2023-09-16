Field Sales Representative for Morgårdshammar
Academic Work Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Fagersta Visa alla säljarjobb i Fagersta
2023-09-16
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Fagersta
, Avesta
, Hedemora
, Ludvika
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige
Now we are looking for someone who wants to combine their technical interest with their experience in B2B sales. Here, you will become a part of a team that values collaboration, shares common goals, and offers fantastic growth opportunities.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Morgårdshammar is an engineering company specializing in rolling mills for products within the steel industry and has over 150 years of experience in the field. The company's main Swedish operations are located in Smedjebacken and it has been a part of the Italian-owned Danieli Group since 1987.
As a Field Sales Representative, you will be responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships with existing and potential customers within the steel industry. You will play a key role in driving sales opportunities, understanding customer needs, and offering tailored solutions.
You will be a part of the company's sales organization, working within a team of six colleagues. The atmosphere is collaborative, with a strong focus on teamwork. The team is expanding, and initially, your focus will be on increasing sales of products that existing customers are not yet using. To succeed, it is importance that you can create strong and long-term relationships with the company's customers.
You are offered
• A position at a large international company
• A traveling role where you will visit different countries and companies within the steel industry
• A technical and customer-oriented role that offers a lot of autonomy with responsibility and the opportunity to independently plan your work
• A onboarding process where you will become well-versed in the company's product portfolio
• Development opportunities both within your role and within the company, with the chance to be part of the company's growth journey
• Flexibility to work at the company's office or remotely
The role includes work-related travel. The average number of trips is 12 days per month but may vary depending on the needs. Many customers are reached through daily commuting, and there are approximately 1-2 international trips per quarter.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop and maintain long-term relationships with existing customers in the steel industry
• Engage with existing customers and seek out new business opportunities
• Collaborate with technically knowledgeable colleagues within the company to ensure high quality and customer satisfaction
• Report on and follow up on sales results
• Conduct in-person customer meetings, both within Sweden and internationally
• Prepare quotations and ensure that agreements are in compliance with requirements
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have prior experience in B2B sales.
• You have a basic technical understanding and an interest in the steel industry
• You have experience in heavy industries such as steel, paper, or automotive
• You are passionate about creating long-term customer relationships and business opportunities
• You have excellent English language skills, both spoken and written, as you will have international contacts
• You have a valid driver's license (B category)
It is meritorious if you have
• A post-secondary education, for example, in economics and/or technology
• Good language skills in Swedish, Finnish, Italian, and German. This is because in this role, you will be in contact with colleagues and customers from these countries.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Networker
• Service-minded
• Problem solver
• Results-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
If you want to know more about Morgårdshammar you can click on this LINK. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15097741". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8117696