Field Sales ABInBev - Stockholm

Dreaming big is in our DNA. It's who we are as a company. It's our culture. It's our heritage. And more than ever, it's our future. We invest in potential, not just credentials. We look for people with passion, talent and curiosity, and provide them with the opportunities and resources to grow at their own pace and make a lasting impact. Ready to explore a new opportunity and unleash your potential? Your next role could be right here!
Business Development Representative (Sales Representative)
At AB InBev, dreaming big is what we do. Brewing the world's most loved beers, building iconic brands like Bud, Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, Tripel Karmeliet, Leffe and crafting meaningful moments are what inspire us.
We're a team of passionate owners who aren't afraid to dream big because we know that together, we can achieve anything. To build a more sustainable, inclusive and rewarding future. Turning any challenge into an opportunity. So let's take on the challenge together. Cheers to dreaming big!
The Purpose
Join us and you'll be responsible for shaping the Ferries Channel at the best beer company in the world. You'll take the lead from day one, speak your mind and grow your career faster than you thought possible. ABInBev is seeking a Sales Representative to play a pivotal role in increasing beer sales across the Nordics, with a primary focus on tax-free shops, bars, and restaurants onboard ferries. You will be responsible for expanding the presence of ABInBev's iconic brands, executing marketing campaigns, enhancing brand visibility, providing training and support to ferry crew members, and maintaining critical sales data. This role requires a candidate with a typical sales profile and some relevant sales experience. It involves regular travel to ferry locations.
The role
• Increase Selling Points: Identify and establish new selling points for ABInBev's beer brands, with a particular focus on ferries and related establishments.
• Campaign Execution: Execute marketing campaigns effectively, ensuring that they align with ABInBev's brand objectives and drive sales.
• Space Placements: Work to secure and enhance space placements for ABInBev's brands, optimizing their visibility and accessibility to customers.
• Data Management: Maintain accurate data related to sales and inventory, facilitating data-driven decisions and ensuring efficient stock management.
• Brand Visibility: Enhance the premium visibility of ABInBev's brands on shop floors and in bars, implementing visual merchandising strategies that attract customers.
• Training and Crew Engagement: Conduct training sessions for ferry crew members, ensuring they are knowledgeable about ABInBev's brands and can effectively promote and serve them to passengers.
• Brand Knowledge Building: Foster engagement and knowledge among ferry crew members, so they become advocates for ABInBev's brands and provide excellent customer service.
• Brand Portfolio: Focus on promoting and selling ABInBev's key brands, including Corona, Stella Artois, and Leffe.
Who we're looking for
• A typical sales profile with a demonstrated understanding of sales strategies and principles.
• Some sales experience, preferably in the beverage or related industry.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills to build relationships with ferry operators and onboard personnel.
• Data management skills to maintain accurate sales records and make data-driven decisions.
• Knowledge of marketing and merchandising concepts to execute campaigns effectively.
• Ability to engage, train, and motivate ferry crew members to promote ABInBev's brands.
• Willingness to travel and work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
• Team player and ability to lead people;
• Proficient in English & Swedish, proficiency in Danish will be an advantage however not a requirement.
• Ability to travel regularly
What you can expect from us
In this role, you'll have the potential to transform our business and your career. You'll get the support and mentor you need to succeed. We're a meritocracy, with plenty of room for growth and development, so you know your hard work will be rewarded. We encourage you to think big and go after your goals. You'll get to be creative, work with international teams so you can build a global network and have direct control over your career and where it takes you.
We are building a team that's more supportive, more inclusive and more collaborative. A team that's diverse in background, skills and experience.
So if you dream big but are concerned you're not a perfect fit against the job description, we'd still encourage you to apply. You may just the right candidate to help us create a future with more cheers.
As the leading global brewer, we are committed to bringing people together for a better - and more equal - world. A more equal world starts when everyone can thrive. At AB InBev we value the diversity of cultures, perspectives, skills and experiences within our workforce, and we strongly encourage women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, members of ethnic minorities, foreign-born residents, and veterans to apply.
If this sounds like you, then please don't hesitate to send in your application and CV in English.
Other
• Scope: Full time employment
• Location: Stockholm
In this position you will be employed by NRG and perform an assignment for AB InBev
The position is expected to be filled as soon as possible, therefore interviews are ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. The position is full-time and ongoing. Questions (not applications) about the service can be directed to: Johan Hallberg at: hallberg@nordicretailgroup.com
About Nordic Retail Group
Nordic Retail Group is a full-service retail agency, founded in 1997 and is represented in all four Nordic countries and Benelux. We focus on helping our clients build their brands and reach their goals by offering staffing, recruitment, creative studio, and innovative inventions for our clients. We have built a strong team and we know what's needed for a brand to succeed in retail, and how to increase sales both locally and globally.
