Field Marketer

Do you want to establish collaborations for a leading and fast-growing e-commerce company? Are you familiar with the industry and our brands and gear, parts and accessories for passionate riders across all of Europe?
Pierce has two major segments, Offroad - sales to motocross and enduro riders, and Onroad - sales to street riders. We are now looking for a marketer responsible for developing and implementing Pierce marketing strategy within regions in Europe, cental Europe and eastern Europe, including partnerships and organic channels to achieve increase brand awareness, traffic and sales. The Regional manager reports to the Head of Regions and Branding., located in Stockholm. We are accepting applicants based in Sweden or Barcelona, where our Customer Care is based.
Responsibilities
• establish online and offline collaborations in line with the Pierce strategies with the aim to improve 24MX, XLMOTO and Sledstore brand awareness for increased traffic and sales
• partnering with local media partners such as local club, event organizers, local businesses and riders, to improve our brand position, and extend our customer reach
• execute marketing campaigns in collaboration with Pierce cross-country teams
• measure performance of activities according to KPIs and report accordingly
• prepare budget, a strategy and execution in alignment with head of Region & Branding
• manage branding logistics, collaborating with event organizers to ensure timely delivery of branding materials and promotional products
• support SEO: outreach for external articles and backlinks
• support SEM: reviews and translations of ad copies and keywords
• collaborate with the social media specialist to ensure seamless distribution of local content across various social media platforms.
Qualifications
We are looking for a professional with knowledge and expertise within the industry, network and products.
• Previous experience within the motocross - enduro industry
• Marketing knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics)
• English language is a must, big advantage if you speak German and/or French
• Additional languages is an advantage , like Spanish, Romanian, Dutch, Belgian etc
• Uni degree in Marketing or relevant experience
• Event and networking experience from motor events is a big plus
• Commercially driven
• International mindset
Why work with us
At Pierce, we don't hire just talents - we hire attitudes! Pierce culture is dynamic and international, we are always looking for talented people with passion for the industry to head office in Stockholm, to join our 20 nationalities that works in multicultural cross-border teams.
About recruitment process
Pierce Group is an equal employer, and have an inclusive, fair and transparent recruitment process with unbias selection methods to consequently deliver diversity to our teams. Therefore, the recruitment process include objective tools in selection process with evidence based assessments. All recruitment are based on competence and attitude to spot the high potential in candidates. Ersättning
