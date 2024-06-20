Field Informant for Thailand (based in Sweden)
Transfer Galaxy AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Transfer Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
At Transfer Galaxy we are proud to have won awards such as the Best Swedish FinTech at Nordic Startup Awards. We have developed a digital platform that enables international transfers to communities and people around the world.
With the help of technology, we make the lives of our users cheaper, safer, and smarter.
Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us at: peshawa.abdulla@transfergalaxy.com
We are now looking for two excited and driven Field Informant to be a part of Transfer Galaxy's growth success. As a Field Informant, you'll be one of the first in line to have contact with our customers and work with enhancing the customer experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage incoming customer service inquires for non e-ID countries per phone, chat and e-mail
Engage with new customers over the phone to introduce our services and guide them through the onboarding process.
Monitor and drive conversion rates through active follow-ups and excellent customer service.
Identify and assess customer's needs to achieve customer satisfaction
Plan and keep track of all upcoming local events
Build relationships with community leaders and known personalities within the community
Find suitable influencers for the community to promote Transfer Galaxy.
Work closely with the team to identify and implement strategies for improving customer onboarding and retention.
Qualifications:
Good command in English, and fluent in Thai verbally and in writing.
Service-minded and passionate about creating customer satisfaction
Driven and a will to grow within the company
Proactive and customer-oriented, with a keen focus on driving conversions and customer satisfaction.
Comfortable with technology and able to quickly learn new software and tools.
The position is a six months period of time (extendable) and the candidates should have allowance from Arbetsförmedlingen.
The employment is situated at Transfer Galaxy's Stockholm office. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis. Should you have any questions, please contact: peshawa.abdulla@transfergalaxy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20
E-post: peshawa.abdulla@transfergalaxy.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Transfer Galaxy AB
(org.nr 556978-4464)
Olof Palmes gata 11 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Transfergalaxy AB Jobbnummer
8760022