Field Global Account Manager
Lenovo (Sweden) AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lenovo (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Do you want to be a part of the fastest moving IT company in the world? Do you want to be a part of our highly successful team in Nordics? Then this job is for you!
The primary function is to support our growing business with our Global Accounts.
Working closely with Account Executive and Account Technical Sales:
Main point of contact for customer queries and requests
Drive customer relationship and satisfaction
Support pipeline, opportunity and customer contact management in CRM tool (Dynamics)
Manage global customer catalogue and process
Produce local customer quotations (bids & contracts)
Support in-country account teams (LAM's) in producing local quotations where required
Owning customer facing KPI reporting where relevant
Manage customer global framework pricing renewals (Multi-country bids)
Work in concert with Supply Chain representatives (GSC) to ensure our deliveries meet SLA requirements and customer satisfaction
What are we expecting from you?
Customer and business focused with a high performance mindset
Self-starter who works well independently and as part of a team
Strong organizational skills
Outcome oriented with an entrepreneurial spirit to positively influence growth and profitability
Excellent knowledge of operational and sales tools
Ability and experience coordinating virtual teams
Familiar with datacenter technologies and infrastructure product sets
Fluent in English verbal + written
Comfortable working with many nationalities and different time zones
What Lenovo can offer You?
An open and stimulating environment within one of the most forward-thinking IT companies
Opportunities for career development & growth
Access to trainings for personal development
An international team with a high focus on Gender Diversity
Attractive compensation package and Performance based reward
We are looking forward to hearing from you to discuss this great opportunity in Lenovo!
At Lenovo, we are proud to be an equal opportunities company. Of course, this also applies to people with disabilities.
At Lenovo we are proud to be an equal opportunity company. This vacancy certainly applies for people with disabilities, too. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19
E-post: ncarlsen@lenovo.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan Field Global Acc Mgr". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lenovo (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556674-7555)
Isafjordsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
164 28 KISTA Arbetsplats
Lenovo (sweden) AB Kontakt
HR Partner
Niels Carlsen ncarlsen@lenovo.com +45 3151 9276 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Lenovo (Sweden) AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8371984