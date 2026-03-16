Field Engineering Manager
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skövde
2026-03-16
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Responsibilities:
Lead and manage engineering activities while being on site.
Ensure that all projects are executed according to industry standards, on time, within scope and onbudget.
Oversee and coordinate interfaces between various projects teams, contractors and stakeholders.
Ensure clear communication and effective collaboration between all parties to avoid delays anddisruptions.
Provide technical direction and oversight for engineering design construction and maintenanceprocesses.
Ensure compliance with industry regulations, safety standards and company policies
Ensure that all engineering activities meet regulatory requirements and quality standards
Expectations:
Degree in Engineering
Minimum of 10-15 years of experience in engineering management
Experience in interface management and coordination of multidisciplinary teams
Brownfield project management experience
Proficiency in project management software and tools
Fluent in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9800789