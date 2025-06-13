Field Applications Engineer
In our challenging and collaborative rotation program, you will get to use your specialized and creative skills to solve real world problems, build upon your technical knowledge, contribute to leading-edge projects, and engage with customers while gaining valuable experience across multiple disciplines. This is a full-time permanent position with a dedicated 18-month development program that features meaningful and immersive rotations within our architecture, applications, engineering, sales and tech marketing organizations. As part of the program, you will also receive technical and communication skills training, opportunities to engage with senior leaders, and a dedicated coach/mentor.
We are looking for passionate, tech-savvy, and driven recent graduates or entry-level engineering professionals who want to learn and apply their technical degrees in a dynamic job.
EXAMPLE ROTATION DISCIPLINES:
• Systems Engineering
• Applications Engineering
• Computer Architecture Engineering
• Technical Marketing
• Technical Sales
Upon successful completion of the program, the participant will be located in Kista, Sweden.
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:
• Strong communication skills
• Fluent English and Swedish
• Natural desire to learn and deliver results
• Understands the value of collaboration and
teamwork
• Previous work experience in a customer-facing
role desired
ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS:
• Bachelor's (BS) or Master's (MS) degree in
Electrical Engineering or Computer Engineering
• FPGA and Embedded design course
work/projects
LOCATION:
