Field Application Scientist - Emea
2025-02-07
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The "Field Application Scientist - EMEA" position for Cytiva provides technical expertise to sales representatives, resellers and customers during the sales process and works directly with customers.
This position reports to the Manager of Field Application Scientists and is part of the Genomic Medicine division in Europe and will be fully remote. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to
Pre-sales: Play an active role within the commercial team, to promote Cytiva Nano Medicine line of products, manage leads and prospects, develop opportunities, contribute to team spirit, and improve account penetration. Attend and provide high level technical expertise at trade shows and conferences. This role should be able to evaluate a customer's process to identify solutions and provide the necessary tools, information and support to obtain additional sales and identify new opportunities.
Develop and maintain positive relationships with customers, especially focusing on a network of key decision makers. As a team, set quarterly priorities in your territory to achieve defined business goals. Contribute to key account plans managed by the Account Management team.
Develop a strong working knowledge of Cytiva Nano Medicine products and services, a detailed understanding of applications utilized by our customer base, as well as a strong working knowledge of the features and benefits of competitive products. Sustained evaluation or awareness of competitor activities and innovations within the marketplace generally. Develop a working knowledge of funding, market dynamics & end-user needs. Provide/facilitate efficient communication on strategic and competitive customer feedback to Marketing and Product Development teams.
Coordinate and conduct on-site and in-house customer training courses. Provide technical sales support by conducting applications-based seminars and product demonstrations. Provide applications / technical training to the sales team.
Provide phone, email, and in-person customer applications support, including troubleshooting issues related to user's technical skills, application, and instruments. Interpret customer needs and identify if the responsibility for a problem resolution falls to sales personnel, engineering, or other company personnel.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Master's Degree in biotechnologies, genomic medicines, nanomedicines OR equivalent field experience.
3+ years of applications or lab experience in a nanoparticle formulation, drug delivery, or cell biology required. Skilled in troubleshooting instrumentation, and applications.
Demonstrated superior problem solving and interpersonal and account management skills in a commercial environment. Demonstrated aptitude towards the selling process and a proven team player. Understanding of customers' key business drivers. Ability to work independently and a self-starter with a drive for customer satisfaction.
Strong communication skills and experience delivering scientific presentations. Demonstrated technical writing ability.
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements :
Must be able to travel 50% in Europe
Preferred:
