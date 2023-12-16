Field application engineer
Field application engineer wanted for an innovative company
Do you want to be a part of a team set to ensure that one of the industry's most exiting IoT solutions for mechanical data reach its full potential? Strainlabs is in an exciting expansion phase and we are looking for the right person to join the team to increase our sales/support long term.
Are you experienced within support and general industrial technology and keen for a broad experience and ownership? Strainlabs AB is a multi-disciplinary company that has developed a revolutionary new solution that turns regular bolts into an IoT solution to monitor industrial applications. We are entering a phase of expansion and an important key role will be to take ownership of our technical sales and customer support organization.
About the company:
Strainlabs IoT solution is currently produced using contract manufacturers as well as internal resources. Our vision is to lead the industrial digitalization of bolted joints. The right candidate should have strong organizational skills combined with a flexible mindset and interest to learn about new technologies. A proactive approach to bring results with available means is important. To succeed long term, we need to be open to change, constantly listening into feedback whilst staying committed to our promises and our goals.
We are looking for:
You who have an adaptability and can meet today's challenges while building a long-term perspective is key. We are looking for the right person to take ownership of a sales and customer technical support function. You will be reporting to our Sales Manager and working closely with our customers, engineers and sales team. We believe that the right person meets several of the bullet points below:
- Some form of documented experience in Mechanics, IT, Electronics
- High technical interest (digitalization) and willingness to learn more
- Skilled troubleshooter, handles anxious customers.
- Want to grow over time and take responsibility and develop in their role and leadership
- Master English well, other languages gratefully.
- Must be able to independently plan and carry out their work on a site (SSG training is meritorious)
- Self-motivated, strategic, planning, good reporting skills
- Background - an advanced service engineer/technician
The role is to be placed at one of Strainlabs offices in Stockholm, Lund or Tranås, regular trips to Stockholm will be required. Full-time position.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
