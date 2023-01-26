Field Application and Support Engineer
2023-01-26
Do you have an interest in Motion capture technology and engineering solutions? Do you want to be part of supporting our customers and improving and adapting Qualisys technology? We are looking for a talented Field application and Support Engineer, with an extra interest in the field of Engineering solutions, to join our growing team in central Gothenburg.
Qualisys market and sell motion capture solutions worldwide with in-house development of high-speed cameras, 3D tracking software and cloud solutions. All development is done in the Gothenburg office with a great view of the harbor, where we are around 45 people with 25 of us working with product development.
About the position
You will be part of our Field Applications and Support team that handles many aspects of the technical customer interactions, including pre-studies, installations, training, and support. You will interact with customers in all application segments but with a focus on the field of Industry and Engineering. You will interact directly with customers worldwide as well as with many parts of the company, including sales and development teams. The work will range from supporting customers to performing installations and customer demos. You will handle complex installations such as underwater tracking systems, systems in MRI rooms, and systems for drone tracking. You will also take part in the development of our products, software and hardware, as a bridge between development and our engineering customers. Meeting customers is an essential part of the work and international travel will be expected.
Since Qualisys is a small and growing company, you will have a lot of influence over your work and your development. Of course, with this freedom also comes a great deal of responsibility. At Qualisys, you are expected to be an active part in developing the company and our products. You are expected to take responsibility and you are given the freedom to do so.
About you
We are looking for you, a person who is genuinely interested in Mocap technology and customer care. You cannot help getting involved with technical challenges and solving difficult problems. You know your way around technological challenges such as computers and networks. To effectively operate in such a diverse space, you have fine-tuned your skills to prioritize and organize your work.
We believe you
Have a degree in engineering
Have a great interest in technical products and good computer skills
Are open for international travel
Are good at communicating with other people
Have strong spoken and written English (Swedish is very beneficial)
It is also great with
Experience of a Qualisys system or other Optical measurement systems
Experience in related industries such as Drones and Robotics
Programming knowledge in languages such as Python
Experience of ROS or ROS2
Knowledge in other languages than English
About Qualisys
Qualisys develops and sells systems for three-dimensional movement analysis. Customers are found in a wide verity of industries with applications in general biomechanics research and sports biomechanics, in the animation industry to create animations for movies and games, as part of Virtual Reality experiences and as tracking solutions in many industrial applications.
Qualisys is a company with about 60 employees and around 200 MSEK in revenue. Headquarters are located in Gothenburg, with offices in Chicago and Singapore. Systems are sold both directly to the customers as well as through distributors worldwide. Why not visit www.qualisys.com
