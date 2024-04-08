Fiber planner to Vestas in Malmö
2024-04-08
Manpower is looking for a Fiber planner to Vestas in Malmö. The assignment is for appx 16 months initially, but with a good chance of extension for the right candidate.
Are you experienced in coordinating projects with good technical and planning framework this might be for you.
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We are specialised in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. Across the globe, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. We consider ourselves pioneers within the industry, as we continuously aim to design new solutions and technologies to create a more sustainable future for all of us. With more than 145 GW of wind power installed worldwide and 40+ years of experience in wind energy, we have an unmatched track record demonstrating our expertise within the field. With 29,000 employees globally, we are a diverse team united by a common goal: to power the solution - today, tomorrow, and far into the future. Vestas promotes a diverse workforce which embraces all social identities and is free of any discrimination. We commit to create and sustain an environment that acknowledges and harvests different experiences, skills, and perspectives. We also aim to give everyone equal access to opportunity. To learn more about our company and life at Vestas, we invite you to visit our website at www.vestas.com
and follow us on our social media channelstas Northern and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas Northern and Central Europe the best place to work.
The Service North & West department is responsible for service, service sales and maintenance of the wind turbines within the UK and Nordic countries.
Responsibilities
• Booking and following up with subcontractors
• Allocating and directing resources
• Ensuring work orders have been set up for all incoming jobs
• Prioritizing open work orders within defined company rules and guidelines
• Ensuring effective internal communication of both planned and unplanned activities
• Creating a comprehensive weekly package of prepared work orders for each service team
• Escalating issues regarding possible overload and shortage of work, make recommendations for an effective use of resources
Qualifications
On the professional level you have:
• Experience of workload and project planning
• Extensive knowledge of MS Office and in-house database management (experience with planning tools such as SAP is considered a plus)
• Proven ability to evaluate the upcoming trends and workload
• Good communication skills in Swedish and English
Competencies
As a person you have:
• Attention to details
• Great planning and coordination skills
• A systematic approach with good analytical and problem-solving skills
• An ability to maintain focus and to handle varying workloads in busy periods
• Clear and concise oral and written communication skills, as you will be dealing with several stakeholders
• Leadership skills and ability to assign tasks and instruct others effectively
• As a person we believe you're confident and proactive
What we offer
You will become part of a team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about wind energy. We have a good atmosphere within the department, and everyone is always prepared to support when needed. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company within a very exciting industry.
If you think this sounds interesting, apply now as we conduct ongoing interviews and close the position once the right person has been found.
If you have any questions, please contact Consultant Manager Anneli Petersson at anneli.petersson@manpower.se
Your employment will initially be with Manpower, with the possibility that after 16 months be employed directly by Vestas.
About Manpower
As a consultant at Manpower, you get the opportunity to develop on various assignments within various industries.
The consulting company Manpower is part of the large group ManpowerGroup and we constantly receive new, exciting assignments, which creates opportunities for your personal development and career.
As a consultant, you become part of our wonderful team! We are keen that everyone should feel involved, and regularly organize consultant and network meetings as well as AW's.
