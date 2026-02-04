Female Pa With Lots Of Positive Energy!
2026-02-04
FEMALE PA with lots of positive energy to support me in daily tasks. The role is with me, Tom, adventurer, entrepreneur, and filmmaker, now paralyzed from the neck down. Tasks include personal care such as bathing and hygiene, stretching and light physiotherapy, as well as household support like cooking and cleaning. Part-time with flexible hours, absolute reliability required once weekly or monthly schedules are set. This is a backup role for an existing team and requires the ability to work completely independently. Västerhejde, 10 minutes south of Visby on the way to Tofta. Car required. 200 SEK/hour. PA or caregiving experience is a plus but not necessary; the right attitude, energy, commitment, and quick learning are most important. Så ansöker du Jobbnummer
