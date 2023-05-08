FEM Simulation Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-05-08
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.As a simulation engineer within the group, Strength and Durability simulation for chassis components (RTLC), you will play an important role in realizing one of Scania's main strategies, Simulation-driven product development!
This is us
We are a team of 20 simulation engineers, with a mixture of different experiences, nationalities, and ages. We strive for an open atmosphere where everyone can express their opinions and ideas. Within the group, we work with aerodynamic, strength, and durability simulations. By having a tight collaboration with design, material, and testing departments we are working to predict and improve the strength and durability of Scania Trucks. We are supporting several design departments with finite element method (FEM) simulations in a variety of different projects; electrified vehicles, sensor installations, special orders, etc.
Your tasks
As a simulation engineer, you will support design engineers in improving the components from a strength and durability point of view. Another important aspect is finding sustainable solutions and generating ideas that minimize our environmental impact.
Some of your typical work tasks are..
• Performing FEM simulations and recommending design changes based on your results.
• Create presentations and reports in a comprehensive and clear way.
• Cooperate with test engineers to align and compare your FEM results with component failures in large-scale physical tests.
• Develop and improve simulation methods to increase accuracy and lower the simulation time.
This is you
We are looking for a decisive and driven problem solver. You have great analytical skills and have worked for a couple of years within strength and durability simulations in commercial FEM software. You are a team player that works well under pressure.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering, applied physics, or equivalent with a focus on calculations/simulations.
• You have experience with FEM software. If you have experience with Abaqus and Hypermesh, it is a merit.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish and German, it is a merit.
It is also a merit with experience coding in Python.
We offer
At Scania, we support flexible workplaces and mobility and encourage employees to maximize their personal productivity and work-life balance. For this position, we offer the opportunity for part-time remote work. We also offer a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments. We focus on a collaborative environment where everyone participates in driving a project forward. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via both internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. Whatever your aspirations are, Scania's varied and numerous career development pathways can help you achieve them!
Further information
If you have any further questions about this position please contact Martin Jansson (Group manager, RTLC), at martin.jansson@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-05-22. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Jobb ID: 20232190
#LI-Hybrid
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Under intervju. Under intervju. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7750664