FEED Manager Siemens Energy Distributed with focus on SGT-A35
We deliver Gas turbines to the Oil & Gas industry. Our business concept is to create the highest customer value by addressing project drivers in different applications and market segments, applying our unique selling features. Our target customers for the SGT-A35 are mainly Global and Local Oil & Gas customers that are active in both offshore and onshore markets. The investments are often huge with international players as Owners, JV Partners, Operators, and contractors. The selection of rotating equipment is critical for the O&G industry as it is one of the most frequent reasons for production loss.
In your role as FEED Manager, you will support Sales in project development phase meaning, finding best Siemens Gas Turbine fit in conceptual designs, PRE-FEED, FEED phases. You will be the technical expert for the SGT-A35 in a capture team. The ambition is to position the products of Siemens Energy and thereby increasing our chances of winning the project in the bidding phase. This is a key position. We are looking for a manager that wants to take up the challenge and thereby actively contribute toward Siemens Energy success in a competitive market. We believe you already have comprehensive experience in the Gas Turbine market for Oil & Gas. You need to have a technical depth but also a commercial interest to be able to perform in meetings with Rotating Equipment specialists. With a strong support from your colleagues in the department, the management, and other resources within the company, you will be able contribute toward your own and Siemens Energy's success.
You will be part of the global FEED organization. You will functionally report to the Veine Göransson based in Finspong.
You will most likely be based in US or Canada and travel frequently for customer meetings internationally.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 253123 not later than 2023-12-23.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Veine Göransson on Veine.goransson@siemens-energy.com
