Feature leader driver assistance
2023-08-21
Are you interested in working with the complete vehicle in a wide range of different products? Do you have a passion for customer success and product performance? Then this might be a perfect position for you so keep reading!
There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Vehicle dynamics and Automation team within Complete Vehicle as Feature leader driver assistance within Complete Vehicle. Apply here!
This is us, your new colleagues
At Vehicle Dynamics and Automation, you will work alongside some of the most accomplished colleagues in the industry. Our team consists of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Brake, Ride, Handling, Transport effectiveness feature validation engineers and test engineers and we are all working towards the same goal - to make our customers happy. If you are driven to create a better, safer, and more sustainable future, then this is the right place for you.
About the role
As a Feature leader, you are responsible for leading driver assistance feature within Complete Vehicle.
Your main task includes translation of customer usage and their requirements into the product change content to deliver the expected feature level for the final product. You will work closely with engineering departments in agile trains and manage multiple technology areas for the respective feature in the project. Tasks also include plan verification activities in Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) area, preparing and execute the test plan, also to analyze test results and writing engineering report.
Testing is heart of Complete Vehicle and a strategic area where lot of development and substantial challenges will happen in the coming five years.
Activities include:
Planning and executing CVA in collaboration with engineering departments.
Test method development.
Organizing and participation in customer clinic connected to customer feature.
Working with Advance engineering activities.
Securing necessary tools, instruments, etc.
Test planning to mitigate risks related to feature.
Identifying risks related to testing and planning mitigations.
Analyze test results, reporting issues and provide recommendation.
Proposing and implementing improvement ideas.
Providing feature status based on verification.
Documenting knowledge, lessons learned for future use and reference.
Contributing to customer feature road map.
We are looking for you...
• who have a holistic view and the ability to work cross-functionally, building strong relationships with stakeholders. You are a communicative team player with a high degree of personal responsibility, and you love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. With your customer and end-user focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best customer solutions and experiences. A "can do" mindset, eagerness to learn and positive attitude characterizes your personal profile. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
University degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or similar.
A least four years of experience in vehicle testing in vehicle dynamics areas, including ADAS.
Fair understanding of driver assistance customer feature.
Knowledge and hands-on experience in usage of instruments, like data loggers and data visualization tools.
Experience in agile ways of working.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English.
Additionally, we highly value experience in complete vehicle testing. It's meritorious if you have a C/CE license.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Opportunities for personal and professional growth
Celebration of diversity and unique contributions
Supportive and inclusive environment
Ready for the next move?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. Apply here!
For additional information, contact Rajesh Gnanasingh, Group Manager Vehicle Dynamics & Automation, rajesh.gnanasingh@volvo.com
.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
