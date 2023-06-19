FEA Engineer
Pushing boundaries for a sustainable future
Can clean-energy tech change the world? We say yes. Here's why. The way we heat our homes today is responsible for 15% of all of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable, clean energy solutions is the easiest and most impactful way households can play their part in net zero.
We are a next-generation home energy champion. We passionately believe that creating smart, sustainable homes is our way to make a positive impact in the world. Clean-energy tech is purposeful work. Urgent work. We'd love you to do it with us.
About the role
We are looking for a FEA Engineer (CAE) to our mechanical engineering team. As our FEA Engineer you will play a vital role in developing our future products in close collaboration with our team of experienced engineers. Your primary task will be to perform simulations, but you will also be a part of setting up and developing our FEA capabilities within the company. In addition, you will also support and educate our teams in your area of expertise and help us identify important external partners on our way to a more sustainable future.
In our growth journey, you will play a key role in influencing our ways of working and you will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of both our team and products. Additionally, you will play an important role in our mission of making a positive impact in the world
What we would like you to have
From a technical perspective, we would like you to have:
• M.sc. in Mechanical Engineering or similar with FE analysis as speciality
• 5+ years of experience from FE analysis in structural mechanics
It 's also beneficial if you have some of the following:
• Experience from developing and setting up simulation capabilities
• Experience from CFD simulation
• Experience working in a fast-moving start-up company
As a person, we would like you to have:
• Good co-operation skills as well as communication skills
• Ability to work independently
• Positive and a can-do attitude
• Excellent problem solving skills and thrilled about finding new solutions
• Ability to evaluate and interpret complex results
What's in it for you
• Competitive salary
• Rewarding secondary benefits
• The chance to build a global company and transformative products
• Fast-moving growth journey making a positive impact on the world
• Supportive and inclusive culture alive with learning opportunities
At Aira, We're not just champions of next-generation energy, we're champions in Diversity and Inclusion too. We believe that a diverse workforce sparks innovation and creativity and enables us to better serve our customers and communities. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. We will never accept any form of discrimination and believe that together, we can drive a new era for our people and planet.
Ready to find true purpose in your work?
