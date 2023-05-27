Fastighetstekniker/Maintenance - summer job
MAINTENANCE CREW - during the summer STOCKHOLM
A challenging opportunity has become available for an experienced and passionate "jack of all trades" Maintenance Crew member to join our Maintenance team during the summer period.
If you are a people person through and through and have a genuine desire to be part of something big then your journey should start here. Help us to create an unforgettable experience. Be a part of Europe's fastest moving, ground breaking, hostel brand.
WHO ARE WE
Generator is on a journey. Appropriate, given that we're a leading global lifestyle accommodation brand. The journey began in London, swung through a heap of European capitals on its way to dominating the world. Generator burst onto the scene in the Americas with the launch of Generator Miami and Washington DC and most recently took aim at the country's biggest markets (NYC, LA, Miami and Chicago) with the acquisition of Freehand Hotels.
No biggie. Fast Company named us one of the top 50 most innovative global companies. We, of course, agree. And now this top 50 most innovative global company (did we mention that?) wants a pretty awesome Maintenance Crew for Generator Stockholm.
Our spaces are safe and seriously social, in the proudest part of the beating heart of the cities we love. Cultural action, creative pulse and an outstanding way to waste some of the finite time the universe has given you - that's what Generator offers. Holds true for staff and visitors equally, and while chic design is always the backdrop, every Generator in every destination reflects the unique beat of that city's heart.
BEING YOURSELF is the key to bringing the Generator story and brand to life.
ABOUT GENERATOR STOCKHOLM
Generator Stockholm not only highlights the rich cultural history, unique social fabric, and a strong sense of design and patterning, but brings together said creative design with inspired art, great food, drink, and on-trend music and events to create a Stockholm hot spot. Reflecting the city's vibrant and eclectic culture - you'll experience all that Stockholm has to offer at its best, all by staying here.
NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE JOB
• Have basic knowledge of maintenance duties such as basic plumbing and electrical knowledge.
• Take ownership of the maintenance related responsibilities for the building to ensure that we create a truly unique Generator experience
• Ensure that our social spaces embody the Generator brand and culture
• Maintain all safety and asset register records at all times
• Take responsibility for all equipment onsite ensuring that it is maintained and ready for use at all times
• Maintain and preserve the internal and external structure of the building
• Ensure and identify where possible problems that may affect the guest experience and rectify in good time
Naturally this is not intended as an exhaustive list of duties. Other duties as may be reasonably required will form part of this job description.
WHAT'S IN YOUR DNA
• Have exceptional attention to detail
• Be a problem solver, solutions creator.
• Be creative, innovative and digitally smart
• Hands-on attitude, with attention to detail
• Outgoing personality, reliable, team worker, and good customer skills
• You must be eligible to work in the EU to be considered for this role
YOUR ROCK STAR EXPERIENCE
• Basic Technical knowledge of electrical, plumbing and decoration.
OUR GLOBAL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
• Birthday holiday in addition to your yearly holiday allocation
• Fertility Treatment Support Leave - up to three days' paid leave in any one year for an employee to undergo fertility treatment
• Employee Bounty Program providing opportunities to earn a compensation for new hire referrals with no cap on number of referrals made
• Company contribution towards gym membership fees for all eligible employees - look good, feel good, work good
• Ideas Award - Quarterly award to double gross basic salary for 1 month to employee with most valuable suggestion/feedback
• 2 free nights' accommodation across any of our Generator x Freehand properties globally
• Reduced room rates for staff as well as friends and family members (we operate in several locations across Europe & US so your next holiday is sorted)
• International career opportunities so you can travel the world while working with us (win-win!)
• Social events, celebrations calendar & various employee recognition schemes - we never ever need an excuse to let our hair down!
• Online learning tools to help you develop, learn and grow
SO YOU THINK THIS MIGHT BE YOU?
That's cool. Send us your application in English. If you've got questions, get in touch!
Also, check out jobs.staygenerator.com or our social media pages. Here you may well find the answers to life, the universe and everything, including why there are no penguins at the North Pole. We look forward to hearing from you.
Join Us and help us achieve our Vision! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: magnus.barkestam@staygenerator.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Generator Hostels Sweden AB
(org.nr 559017-4404), https://staygenerator.com/hostels/stockholm
Torsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7825770