Fast-growing Clean- and Nanotech Company - Insplorion AB - Kontorsjobb i Göteborg
Fast-growing Clean- and Nanotech Company
Insplorion AB / Kontorsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-02
Visa alla kontorsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Insplorion AB i Göteborg
Insplorion is a Swedish company built around a disruptive proprietary sensor platform, NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS). Thanks to the versatility, robustness, high sensitivity, and possibility for miniaturization, NPS has many promising application fields. We currently have three main branches of operation: gas sensors, battery sensors and scientific instruments. Our battery sensor provides information that increases the performance of lithium-ion batteries making them more cost effective, which will speed up the green energy transition.
Read more about our sensor solutions at www.insplorion.com
Our group in Gothenburg is now looking for a:
Sales and Business Developer - Battery Sensor
We have an exciting opportunity for a sales and business developer to join us in establishing our battery sensor at the market.
You will work within our sales team and be responsible for the battery sensor business area. As Insplorion is a small company you will be performing many diverse tasks. You will work hands-on with sales and business development activities as well as participate in formulating the company's long-term strategy. Some of the time you will be in contact with potential customers and collaborators such as battery cell manufacturers, battery management system developers and OEMs. Other times you will take the market's perspective and guide our development team.
You will be responsible for:
Working hands-on with creating and maintaining contacts with potential customers and collaborators
Working hands-on with marketing activities within the business area
The battery sensor business area
Business area budget
Guiding the product development team by providing information about market needs
Do you think it sounds like an interesting challenge and do you have:
Good theoretical and technical background.
A few years of experience in a similar role. Preferably with experience from B2B sales and licensing setups.
Good social skills, you are comfortable with customer and partner contact.
Experience and drive to work in an international environment.
The opportunity to live with a flexible everyday life that include travel, presentations for customers/partners etc.
Good ability to communicate in Swedish and English.
What do we offer?
A key role in establishing our battery sensor on the market. Your contribution is needed, appreciated, and noticed!
Our group; a flat organization that wants to keep the discussion alive both in terms of organization, development of the company and the development of our solutions and applications.
Opportunities to act on an international market with travel, presentations, and demonstrations both nationally and internationally.
For more information, contact Elin Langhammer, CTO of Insplorion, +46 (0) 703 948104.
Please send your application to info@insplorion.com.
We are looking for a rapid process and therefore encourage you to send your application as soon as possible, but no later than April 12. We will work continuously with the selection. Welcome with your application/notice of interest!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-02
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-12
Adress
Insplorion AB
Arvid Wallgrens Backe 20
41346 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5671112
Insplorion AB / Kontorsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-02
Visa alla kontorsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Insplorion AB i Göteborg
Insplorion is a Swedish company built around a disruptive proprietary sensor platform, NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS). Thanks to the versatility, robustness, high sensitivity, and possibility for miniaturization, NPS has many promising application fields. We currently have three main branches of operation: gas sensors, battery sensors and scientific instruments. Our battery sensor provides information that increases the performance of lithium-ion batteries making them more cost effective, which will speed up the green energy transition.
Read more about our sensor solutions at www.insplorion.com
Our group in Gothenburg is now looking for a:
Sales and Business Developer - Battery Sensor
We have an exciting opportunity for a sales and business developer to join us in establishing our battery sensor at the market.
You will work within our sales team and be responsible for the battery sensor business area. As Insplorion is a small company you will be performing many diverse tasks. You will work hands-on with sales and business development activities as well as participate in formulating the company's long-term strategy. Some of the time you will be in contact with potential customers and collaborators such as battery cell manufacturers, battery management system developers and OEMs. Other times you will take the market's perspective and guide our development team.
You will be responsible for:
Working hands-on with creating and maintaining contacts with potential customers and collaborators
Working hands-on with marketing activities within the business area
The battery sensor business area
Business area budget
Guiding the product development team by providing information about market needs
Do you think it sounds like an interesting challenge and do you have:
Good theoretical and technical background.
A few years of experience in a similar role. Preferably with experience from B2B sales and licensing setups.
Good social skills, you are comfortable with customer and partner contact.
Experience and drive to work in an international environment.
The opportunity to live with a flexible everyday life that include travel, presentations for customers/partners etc.
Good ability to communicate in Swedish and English.
What do we offer?
A key role in establishing our battery sensor on the market. Your contribution is needed, appreciated, and noticed!
Our group; a flat organization that wants to keep the discussion alive both in terms of organization, development of the company and the development of our solutions and applications.
Opportunities to act on an international market with travel, presentations, and demonstrations both nationally and internationally.
For more information, contact Elin Langhammer, CTO of Insplorion, +46 (0) 703 948104.
Please send your application to info@insplorion.com.
We are looking for a rapid process and therefore encourage you to send your application as soon as possible, but no later than April 12. We will work continuously with the selection. Welcome with your application/notice of interest!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-02
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-12
Adress
Insplorion AB
Arvid Wallgrens Backe 20
41346 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5671112