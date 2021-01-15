Fashion Director - Vogue Scandinavia - Four North Stockholm AB - Övriga jobb i Stockholm
Fashion Director - Vogue Scandinavia
Four North Stockholm AB / Övriga jobb / Stockholm
2021-01-15
Visa alla övriga jobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Four North Stockholm AB i Stockholm
Fashion Director - Vogue Scandinavia
Job Description
Vogue Scandinavia is looking for a talented Fashion Director for our Stockholm team to supervise the process of creating, developing, and producing editorials and the fashion stories for the magazine and website. A successful candidate should be passionate about the latest fashion trends and be able to bring their creative ideas to life. This person will be responsible for managing the fashion department, organizing shoots, and liaising with external teams. Styling editorials and shoots, both in print and online, will be a part of this role. The Director will work closely with the Editor-In-Chief.
Responsibilities
In charge of the fashion department
Oversee and coordinate the production of our fashion stories
Oversee fashion stories as well as produce their own
Coordinate all fashion shoots and ensure that everything runs smoothly along the production line
Liaise with photographers, models, makeup artists, etc.
Keep up with the latest news in fashion
Consistently create interesting, high-quality content
Decide on story ideas and themes, alongside the editorial team
Oversee layout (artwork, design, and photography)
Occasionally write articles for both print and digital
Work very closely with the Editor In Chief
Skills & Qualifications
In-depth knowledge of the fashion industry
Strong organisational skills and excellent communication skills
Someone who can work in a self-directed style
Ability to work on deadline in a fast-paced environment
Experience in styling within a fashion magazine
Experience in coordinating major fashion shoots
Previous experience in an editorial position
Strong contacts within the industry on an international level
Strong editing skills with an excellent portfolio
Extensive writing and editing experience
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Strong interpersonal skills
Must be able to delegate work
Lead the fashion team
A minimum of 10 years of experience working in the fashion industry
A minimum of 5 years of experience in a managerial position.
2+ years of experience at the Director level
Ideal Candidate
Creative with an eye for detail
Passionate about the latest fashion trends and be able to bring their creative ideas to life
Experience of working or studying overseas
Great leadership skills
Hands-on experience with MS Office, InDesign, Photoshop, or other publishing tools
Masters in Fashion, Journalism or English related field
Publiceringsdatum
2021-01-15
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-14
Företag
Four North Stockholm AB
Jobbnummer
5526463
Sökord
Four North Stockholm AB / Övriga jobb / Stockholm
2021-01-15
Visa alla övriga jobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Four North Stockholm AB i Stockholm
Fashion Director - Vogue Scandinavia
Job Description
Vogue Scandinavia is looking for a talented Fashion Director for our Stockholm team to supervise the process of creating, developing, and producing editorials and the fashion stories for the magazine and website. A successful candidate should be passionate about the latest fashion trends and be able to bring their creative ideas to life. This person will be responsible for managing the fashion department, organizing shoots, and liaising with external teams. Styling editorials and shoots, both in print and online, will be a part of this role. The Director will work closely with the Editor-In-Chief.
Responsibilities
In charge of the fashion department
Oversee and coordinate the production of our fashion stories
Oversee fashion stories as well as produce their own
Coordinate all fashion shoots and ensure that everything runs smoothly along the production line
Liaise with photographers, models, makeup artists, etc.
Keep up with the latest news in fashion
Consistently create interesting, high-quality content
Decide on story ideas and themes, alongside the editorial team
Oversee layout (artwork, design, and photography)
Occasionally write articles for both print and digital
Work very closely with the Editor In Chief
Skills & Qualifications
In-depth knowledge of the fashion industry
Strong organisational skills and excellent communication skills
Someone who can work in a self-directed style
Ability to work on deadline in a fast-paced environment
Experience in styling within a fashion magazine
Experience in coordinating major fashion shoots
Previous experience in an editorial position
Strong contacts within the industry on an international level
Strong editing skills with an excellent portfolio
Extensive writing and editing experience
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Strong interpersonal skills
Must be able to delegate work
Lead the fashion team
A minimum of 10 years of experience working in the fashion industry
A minimum of 5 years of experience in a managerial position.
2+ years of experience at the Director level
Ideal Candidate
Creative with an eye for detail
Passionate about the latest fashion trends and be able to bring their creative ideas to life
Experience of working or studying overseas
Great leadership skills
Hands-on experience with MS Office, InDesign, Photoshop, or other publishing tools
Masters in Fashion, Journalism or English related field
Publiceringsdatum
2021-01-15
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-14
Företag
Four North Stockholm AB
Jobbnummer
5526463
Sökord