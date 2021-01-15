Fashion Director - Vogue Scandinavia - Four North Stockholm AB - Övriga jobb i Stockholm

Four North Stockholm AB / Övriga jobb / Stockholm2021-01-15Fashion Director - Vogue ScandinaviaJob DescriptionVogue Scandinavia is looking for a talented Fashion Director for our Stockholm team to supervise the process of creating, developing, and producing editorials and the fashion stories for the magazine and website. A successful candidate should be passionate about the latest fashion trends and be able to bring their creative ideas to life. This person will be responsible for managing the fashion department, organizing shoots, and liaising with external teams. Styling editorials and shoots, both in print and online, will be a part of this role. The Director will work closely with the Editor-In-Chief.ResponsibilitiesIn charge of the fashion departmentOversee and coordinate the production of our fashion storiesOversee fashion stories as well as produce their ownCoordinate all fashion shoots and ensure that everything runs smoothly along the production lineLiaise with photographers, models, makeup artists, etc.Keep up with the latest news in fashionConsistently create interesting, high-quality contentDecide on story ideas and themes, alongside the editorial teamOversee layout (artwork, design, and photography)Occasionally write articles for both print and digitalWork very closely with the Editor In ChiefSkills & QualificationsIn-depth knowledge of the fashion industryStrong organisational skills and excellent communication skillsSomeone who can work in a self-directed styleAbility to work on deadline in a fast-paced environmentExperience in styling within a fashion magazineExperience in coordinating major fashion shootsPrevious experience in an editorial positionStrong contacts within the industry on an international levelStrong editing skills with an excellent portfolioExtensive writing and editing experienceFluent in English, both written and spokenStrong interpersonal skillsMust be able to delegate workLead the fashion teamA minimum of 10 years of experience working in the fashion industryA minimum of 5 years of experience in a managerial position.2+ years of experience at the Director levelIdeal CandidateCreative with an eye for detailPassionate about the latest fashion trends and be able to bring their creative ideas to lifeExperience of working or studying overseasGreat leadership skillsHands-on experience with MS Office, InDesign, Photoshop, or other publishing toolsMasters in Fashion, Journalism or English related field2021-01-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-14Four North Stockholm AB5526463