Failure Analysis Test Engineer
2024-02-20
ogether with the development teams you will be responsible for the testing and root cause analysis of relay protection (IED) hardware and its subcomponents. Analysis performed will often be base for a customer response to the failure. As failure analysis is strongly connected to testing, it is beneficial if you have experience in test setup management and programming of test environments.
We are looking for a passionate failure analyst who is eager to learn from our experienced staff, but also a driving force that will push our boundaries forward. You are result oriented, responsive and have a high sense of ownership for quality. You need to be a good communicator and have strong people and leadership skills, as you will collaborate with many different stakeholders across different functions and cultures.
In this role your will be part of Global Supplier Quality team as well as maintenance of released products, and within the R&D environment collaborating with other technical expertise in hardware, software and product development.
The job position location is in Västerås, Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Develop ability to determine known symptoms and distinguish new failure modes and indications that are of significance to identify the Root Cause
Document the results and progress of the case work according to standards
Co-create in the improvement activities to develop the process in person- procedure-, team- and inter-team level
Drive tasks in the improvement plan
Your background
Master's degree in Electronics Engineering or Bachelor's degree in Electronics and communication
Experience in product testing
Knowledge of ABB Relion product is an added advantage
Knowledge of Power systems
Fluency in English is required
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 5th of March! Don't delay - apply today! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Basavaraj M M, basavaraj.mm@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45 Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås
