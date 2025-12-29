Factory IT support technician to ABB Robotic Campus
2025-12-29
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
As part of building a new ABB Robotics Campus, we have high ambitions in digitalizing our production and create a further fact based organization, to improve productivity and quality. Join our team to create a workplace for the future. As one of seventeen skilled engineers in our Factory IT & Digitalization department, you will be a part of our projects and you will meet a lot of new challenges and opportunities on the way.
Your work involves PC and application support for production, change management, integration, troubleshooting, possibly an application manager role, supplier contacts and incident coordination in our customer's industrial and critical IT environment, where you will be part of a team of support technicians.
A typical workday involves handling incidents within our infrastructure and application components, driving internal and customer-facing improvements, managing recurring or serious problems to identify root causes, collaborating with production technicians and system suppliers on enhancements, and implementing changes in the systems and services we oversee.
You should be diplomatic, pragmatic, and able to see the bigger picture across applications, integrations, and infrastructure. You're self-driven, responsible, solution-oriented, and open to learning new technologies and new ways of working.
ABB invests SEK 3.1 billion to expand its production capacity in Europe and build a new state-of-the-art European ABB Robotics Campus in Västerås. As part of our "local for local" production strategy, the campus will serve as a hub for ABB Robotics' offering in Europe, providing customers with AI-equipped collaborative and industrial robots as well as digital solutions to enable flexible automation. The new campus, which is planned to be inaugurated at the end of 2026, will replace the existing Robotics facilities in Västerås, Sweden.
Qualifications
Experience with IT infrastructure and production-grade applications, including troubleshooting and problem analysis
Understanding of software development processes and ability to work with at least one programming language
Comfortable managing communication and coordination across different levels of an organization
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Preferably a university degree or equivalent practical experience
Knowledge of Windows 10/11, basic Linux, networking, SQL, and general server management
Experience with tools and platforms such as Intune, Entra, ServiceNow, and Windows Server
Ability to produce clear documentation and familiarity with ITIL or similar frameworks
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
ABB Robotics is looking for our Factory IT support technician! Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50; Leaders: Lenny Larsson +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson +4621-32 90 97. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +4672-461 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today!
The last day to submit your application is 11th of January. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, the position may be filled during the advertisement period.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
