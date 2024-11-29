Factory Analyst
2024-11-29
Factory Analyst
What this position is about - Purpose:
We are now looking for a Factory Analyst to join the Nordic Snus factory in Vårgårda, in southwest of Sweden. This position will report to the Production Manager.
As a Factory Analyst, you will be responsible for data collection and performance reporting of the Production Department and operations. You will also be analyzing and structuring all performance parameters to identify the improvement areas of the process. Another part of the job is to support and coordinate the Production Department or other departments by acting as a liaison upward, downward, and laterally.
What will you do - Responsibilities :
Do month-end closing activities. Establish effective administration and follow-up on month-end closing activities and prepare reports related to these activities, as well as compile other performance parameter reports with accurate information each month. Close the month and report monthly accurate data in GlobCon and GSCA with the common consent of related parties
Be responsible for monthly KPI & other performance parameters. Generate monthly performance reports by using globally defined calculation methods. Analyze the data and identify improvement needed areas to share with the department and Management Team.
Ensure daily production and machinery data are recorded into the system for performance monitoring. Accountable to gather data and provide accurate information upon request. Able to analyze breakdown reasons and find proper ways for effective follow-up. Accountable for supplying of comparison charts and status information for constant improvement. Do the calculation and analysis of all quality KPIs. Do trend analysis and initiate improvement activities based on these analyses. Take an active part in quality improvement projects.
Generate requested reports and/or presentations including capacity studies.
Prepare pre-studies, gather information, and provide administrative support to his/her superior. Follow up deadlines and coordinate the team to give correct and proper information on time.
Provide effective administrative support to the Department. Establish effective systems for information retrieval and easy access as well as Visual Management. Effectively establish task priorities.
Organize periodical and upon request meetings, and make preparations.
Key coordination role in Suggestion System (SMS) and KPI visual Management
You will be responsible for playing a key role during the Annual Strategic Planning period. Gather historical data, and prepare user-friendly charts/tables, equipped with needed information during target setting. Perform calculations, prepare final charts, and ensure GlobCon and GSCA loading is completed with correct data
Who we are looking for - Requirements:
• University graduate (Industrial Engineering preferred) or equivalent.
• Minimum 2-3 years experience in a similar position
• Fluency in Swedish and English - verbal/written.
• Advanced knowledge in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint).
• Advanced computer skills and experience of SharePoint Management
• A valid permit to work in Sweden (if not Swedish)
To succeed in this role you should:
• Have an overall knowledge of production and key performance indicators
• Have experience of different IT technologies and reporting systems
• Analytical mindset with very high attention to details
• Strong planning, organization and problem-solving skills
• Ability to work precisely under pressure and with tight deadlines
• Excellent team player and flexible with a strong ability to prioritize and organize own work
• Positive, open-minded and proactive personality
What do you get - Benefits:
You will have the opportunity to work in a role with a lot of variety in a great working culture and environment in a multinational company. Besides this, we are operating in a modern environment with beautiful surroundings. In addition, we will offer you:
Development opportunities: both personally and professionally
Company performance bonus scheme
Wellness allowance
Health benefits such as medical care and doctor visits
Access to the local company benefits portal, providing exclusive discounts and services
To support us in maintaining a safe and secure work environment, we adhere to local collective bargaining agreements.
What are the next steps - Recruitment process:
Thank you very much for your interest in the role - we look forward to your application!
If your profile matches the role requirements, our recruiter will get in touch to schedule a meeting.
If successful, you will then have up to two rounds of interviews and discussions with a couple of our Internal Audit Team Managers and Directors.
