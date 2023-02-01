Facility Manager to World of Volvo
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-02-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
World of Volvo is a Brand Experience Centre that will open its doors to the public during springtime 2024. It is a joint venture between Volvo Group and Volvo Cars and a meeting place in the city centre of Gothenburg for inspiration and entertainment. An interactive destination with permanent and temporary exhibitions, concerts, talks and conferences, a bistro, restaurant, and shop. Now we are attracting top talent to create the most spectacular customer experience in North Europe.
A great place needs great people - join World of Volvo!
Imagine a Brand Experience Centre made by people for people. World of Volvo, a meeting place where we care for each other and the planet. Or as we like to say - a world with more "omtanke".
Be inspired by the Volvo brand and legacy and enjoy a constantly changing programme of global exhibitions, events and performances.
We're now looking for a Facility Manager who will take on the responsibility for World of Volvo's strategic and operational management of our premises and its support functions. Together, we will create a vibrant meeting place, conveying the essence of the Volvo brand. Are you up for the challenge?
Who you are
Are you an experienced project leader within Facility Management field, used to managing both enjoy negotiating and setting up strategies with operational anchoring for both short projects and long-term planning?
As you already may have noticed, we need you who are well-versed in FM actions to take on this opportunity and join us as Facility Manager at World of Volvo! Are you ready?
What we would like to offer
As Facility Manager, you will develop the overall FM strategy and objectives for our facility's various functions. The scope covers, apart from the building itself, the interior design, park environment, security, cleaning, logistics and the physical work environment.
You are responsible for the operation as well as maintenance of the property. More in detail this means initiate projects which includes assess quotations, contracts, Service Level Agreements. Furthermore, setting up processes and routines to secure the core business for World of Volvo.
Also, you have the financial responsibility, such as budgets, forecasts and actual follow-ups for operational expenses as well as Capex within the area of FM.
Last but not least, you will drive initiatives and work effectively in cross-functional teams to ensure a functioning environment. You will have a wide network within the business, as well as authorities and other relevant stakeholders, who trust your ability to provide technical guidance and give support in all areas of the latest facility standard.
All together you should expect a dynamic and fast-moving work environment as Facility Manager, and you will be part of the World of Volvo Senior Management Team.
Qualifications
Previous experience as Facility Manager or similar. If in Hospitality industry, even better
Educated in Building, Construction or Business Administration, preferably at a bachelor level
Hands on operational experience and can-do attitude
Excellent organizational and analytical skills, as well as financial skillset
Large network in the FM industry with good ability to maintain and develop when required
Great skills in communication and people management
Fluent in Swedish and English
Do you recognize yourself?
As a person you are an inspiration to others and a true team player. You value the start-up culture but can appreciate to be part of the greater Volvo community.
As a leader you are strategic but also love to be hands-on and getting things done. In our team we help each other out, no matter the role. Together we will shape World of Volvo and make sure that our visitors will have an experience out of the ordinary - and we have fun along the way!
Are we a perfect match?
If yes, please apply already today but no later than January the 31st 2023. Curious, and have questions? Please contact Senior Recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com
or Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
It's happening! World of Volvo is opening in 2024. Welcome with your application!www.worldofvolvo.com
#worldofvolvo #hiring #FM #facilitymanager #FM-strategy # #facilitymanagement #volvo #gothenburg #göteborg Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63784-41319682". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Malin Westman +4631590000 Jobbnummer
7399545