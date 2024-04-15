Facility Manager
The Facility Manager will be at the heart of what makes NOVO Energy tick. This is a key position where you will be responsible over all facility maintenance activities for our brand new factory in Torslanda. Come make a difference together with us!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Facility Manager to join our Facility & EPC team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
As a Facility Manager at Novo, you will play a critical role in developing and executing maintenance strategies for our facility area, ensuring reliability, cost-effectiveness, and safety. You will join the team during design and construction installations with responsibilities of providing inputs from Facility Maintenance perspective to influence design decisions. You will manage the Site Logisgic, Facility Commissioning and Facility Engineering team for proper handover of areas and utility systems. You will be responsible for implementing and enforcing health and safety policies, recruiting and developing a world-class maintenance team, and setting strategies for internal maintenance and outsourcing. Additionally, you will oversee preventive and reactive maintenance, control facility activities, manage budgets, and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
Your responsibilitie s will include:
-
Manage Facility Engineers, Commissioning, and Site Logistic responsibilities during the design and construction installation phase.
-
Develop and implement processes for proper transition of areas and utility/process systems from the construction team to facility operations
-
Review and advise on the CMMS system and take lead in the development and implementation of such system
-
Provide proper inputs into the material handling requirements from a Facility Maintenance standpoint.
-
Develop and execute maintenance strategies for facility maintenance, focusing on availability and cost-effectiveness.
-
Supervise all facilities staff and external contractors, ensuring high-quality work and adherence to safety standards.
-
Create and execute plans for preventive and reactive maintenance to ensure optimal facility operation.
-
Review utilities consumption and strive to minimise operating costs.
Skills & Requirements
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
We believe that you have:
-
BSc or MSc in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or equivalent University degree with good understanding of basic financial principles
-
Proven leadership in large manufacturing organizations (50+ people)
-
Minimum 6 years' of experience of similar role with management and manufacturing
-
An example driven management of the shop floor. Resolute 5S
-
Capacity to move from strategic level to problem solving leader
-
Solid understanding of budgeting and statistical data analysis
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
