Facility and Workplace Specialist
2023-12-16
Alfa Laval in the South of Stockholm is looking for a
Facility and Workplace Specialist for Stockholm sites
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job:
We are seeking a dynamic and organized Facility and Workplace Specialist to join our team during an exciting phase of relocation from Tumba to Flemingsberg, while also serving our site in Jordbro. The primary focus will be on coordinating and developing the office space, collaborating with the Workplace Manager, and managing various office-related projects.
Key Responsibilities:
• Coordinate and develop office design in collaboration with the Workplace Manager, with focus on Hospitality, Customer Experience, Sustainability, Branding, Communication, Smart Office, and data insights.
• Collaborate with the Workplace Manager and Interior Architect on the furniture program.
• Align with process owners to implement office concepts, designs, and changes in the office environment, supporting activity-based workplace initiatives and data insights processes.
• Manage day-to-day operations to ensure administrative needs are met efficiently.
• Plan, prioritize, and oversee maintenance activities and upgrades to facilities, equipment, and systems.
• Research, evaluate, and recommend supplies and equipment purchases to minimize costs.
• Maintain ongoing relationships with external suppliers to ensure satisfactory standards of service.
What you know
• We are looking for someone with knowledge and previous experience in Facility Management, preferably with experience managing different sites simultaneously.
• Great communication skills in Swedish and English are required.
• Project management experience is desirable.
• Relevant education within the branch is an asset.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value for our customers. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact
Mattias Lennartsson, Workplace Manager, mattias.lennartsson@alfalaval.com
Kenneth Widerström, Site Facility Manager, kenneth.widerstrom@alfalaval.com
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible not later than 15th of January 2024
Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Alfa Laval Technologies AB (org.nr 556016-8642), https://career.alfalaval.com/home
Regina Garcia Moguel regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com 0761166757 Jobbnummer
8334211