Facility and Utility Engineer
Lyten Labs AB / Byggjobb / Västerås Visa alla byggjobb i Västerås
2026-06-29
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Labs AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Scope
Responsible for ensuring the optimal operation, maintenance and development of all facilities, utilities and supporting infrastructure within the company's production and office environments. The role ensures safety, reliability and efficiency across all systems while supporting production continuity and sustainability goals
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Plan, maintain and improve facility systems including HVAC, electrical, plumbing and sewage systems.
Coordinate preventive and corrective maintenance schedules to minimize downtime.
Ensure compliance with all local regulations, environmental and safety standards.
Manage contractors and service providers performing facility-related work.
Develop and update documentation such as layouts, drawings and maintenance logs.
Lead facility improvement projects focused on energy efficiency and sustainability.
Support new equipment installation and plant expansion activities.
Respond to emergencies such as power loss, leaks or system failures promptly.
Collaborate with production, EHS and engineering teams to maintain a safe and efficient workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor's degree in mechanical, Electrical, Industrial Engineering or equivalent.
Minimum 3–5 years' experience in facility or maintenance engineering.
Proven experience in industrial or manufacturing environments.
Knowledge of preventive and predictive maintenance systems.
Experience working with building management systems (BMS).
Familiarity with local building and safety codes.
Understanding of HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems.
Experience in managing contractors and external vendors.
Project management and budgeting experience.
Strong documentation and reporting abilities.
Specific skills
Proficiency in AutoCAD and facility layout design.
Competence in CMMS or maintenance tracking software.
Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
Good understanding of energy management and sustainability practices.
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and schematics.
Familiarity with industrial ventilation and drainage systems.
Solid understanding of electrical distribution and control systems.
Effective communication and cross-functional collaboration skills.
Strong organizational and prioritization abilities.
Basic knowledge of PLC or automation interfaces.
Personal success factors
Proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
High attention to detail and accuracy.
Strong sense of responsibility and ownership.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Good time management and multitasking ability.
Calm and effective under pressure.
Safety-first attitude in all decisions and actions.
Continuous improvement mindset.
Positive attitude and adaptability to change.
Professional communication and interpersonal skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9983560