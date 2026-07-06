Facilities Coordinator
Cbre Gws Sweden AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fastighetsskötarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cbre Gws Sweden AB i Stockholm
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Workplace & Facilities Coordinator
Do you want to work as a Workplace & Facilities Coordinator in a global company with strong local presence and a collaborative culture?
About CBRE
CBRE is the world's leading company in commercial real estate and property-related services, with more than 140,000 employees globally supporting clients in over 100 countries. In Global Workplace Solutions (GWS), we deliver integrated facility management solutions to some of the world's leading companies.
CBRE is a values-driven company guided by our core values RISE: Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence - values that shape our culture and the way we work together.
We are looking for a Workplace & Facilities Coordinator to join our team supporting a leading global technology client at their Stockholm office.
The Role
In this role, you will contribute to day-to-day operations and service delivery at the Stockholm site.
Responsibilities include:
Providing front-of-house and workplace support, ensuring a welcoming and well-maintained office environment
Coordinating and overseeing facility services including maintenance, cleaning, catering, and office supplies
Managing vendor relationships and ensuring service level agreements are met
Supporting workplace events, office moves, and space planning activities
Handling incoming service requests and ensuring timely resolution via the ticketing system (CMMS)
Conducting regular site inspections and walkthroughs to uphold health & safety standards
Supporting the Senior Facilities Manager with reporting, budgeting, and project coordination
Acting as a key point of contact for building occupants and stakeholders on site
Who You Are
We believe you have:
Experience in facilities management, hospitality, office services, or a related field
Strong organisational and multitasking skills
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English (required for managing local vendors and international stakeholders)
Proficiency with common workplace tools (MS Office, ticketing/CMMS systems)
A customer-service oriented mindset with the ability to build positive relationships with stakeholders
You are service-minded, reliable, proactive and comfortable working in a dynamic setting.
What We Offer
A stable employer with international reach and strong Nordic presence
A varied role with opportunities for development
Competitive benefits according to local market standards
A dynamic and collaborative work environment supporting a world-leading tech client
Additional Information
Scope: Full-time (trial period may apply)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Start date: ASAP
Apply today - selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before the final application date.
All candidates must apply through the system in accordance with GDPR requirements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cbre Gws Sweden AB
(org.nr 556991-2628)
Osquars Backe 21 (visa karta
)
114 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Kontakt
Contact
Sara Tamadon Nejad Sara.TamadonNejad@cbre.com Jobbnummer
9994008