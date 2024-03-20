Facilities coordinator - Site Services
2024-03-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Göteborg
Are you a fast mover who love to help people and make things happen? The NOVO Energy team is growing fast, and we're now looking for a positive, solution oriented and energetic Facilities Coordinator to help our teams and workplace thrive.
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Facilities Coordinator to join our Facility & EPC team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
We are currently seeking an experienced and dedicated Facilities Coordinator to join our Site Logistics team, playing a key role in our construction project. As a Facilities Coordinator, you will oversee and coordinate the utilization of temporary facilities, such as site barracks, for both blue and white-collar workers. Your responsibilities include collaborating with the Rental company to ensure the maintenance and functionality of these facilities.
Your day-to-day tasks will involve making decisions on barracks allocation to different staff categories, tracking the staff curve with input from contractors, and overseeing the overall functionality of temporary facilities.
We're specifically looking for a candidate with a service-oriented mindset, ideally bringing experience from fields like hospitality. Your ability to deliver top-notch service, coupled with strong coordination skills, is crucial for the seamless operation and satisfaction of our on-site staff. We highly value flexibility, commitment to quality, friendliness, motivation, resilience, and a good sense of humor. If you're passionate about coordinating temporary facilities in construction, thrive in a dynamic environment, and seek growth opportunities, we invite you to apply. This role offers an exciting chance to contribute meaningfully to our construction project's success.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Take a lead role in overseeing and coordinating the utilization of temporary facilities for blue and white-collar workers during construction projects
- Work with the Rental company to ensure the maintenance and functionality of temporary facilities.
- Make decisions on the allocation of barracks to different staff categories, aligning with project requirements and contractor input.
- Track the staff curve with input from contractors, ensuring optimal utilization of temporary facilities based on project demands.
-
Manage the site access with the security company
-
Identify potential risks related to temporary facilities, conduct assessments, and proactively implement measures to mitigate operational and safety risks.
-
Maintain accurate documentation of temporary facility-related activities, prepare reports, and communicate project updates to relevant stakeholders.
Skills & Requirements
- Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience.
- Experience in large-scale construction projects with multidisciplinary complexity is a bonus.
- Good communication skills.
- Excellent spoken and written English and Swedish. Other languages are meritorious
- Experience working on Swedish construction sites is a meritorious
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
